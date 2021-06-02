Kung Fu Season 1 E08 Preview: Fallout from Nicky Knowing Her "Destiny"

You know what comes next after an episode of big reveals, right? The fallout from those big reveals, and it looks like that's what viewers can expect from tonight's episode of The CW's Kung Fu. Heading into "Destiny," Nicky (Olivia Liang) learns the truth about her lineage from Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) and why she kept it from Nicky for so long. Needless to say, Nicky's not too thrilled. Meanwhile, we also learned some serious backstory behind the events that led up to Pei-Ling (Vanessa Kai) and Zhilan (Yvonne Chapman)- with the latter not exactly feeling in the "family reunion" mood. This brings us to the following preview images, overview, promo, and preview for tonight's episode of reckoning, "Destiny";

Kung Fu Season 1, Episode 8 "Destiny": SECRETS — Nicky (Olivia Liang) and the Shens deal with the fallout after a family secret comes to light. Althea (Shannon Dang) prepares for her bachelorette party. Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Jon Prasida, Eddie Liu, Gavin Stenhouse, Vanessa Kai and Tony Chung also star. Dan Liu directed the episode written by Melissa Rundle

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Kung Fu 1×08 Promo "Destiny" (HD) The CW martial arts series (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hjQqAWrR9fo)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Kung Fu | Season 1 Episode 8 | Jin Shen Is Missing Scene | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6_eaV7joZJw)

A quarter-life crisis causes a young Chinese American woman, Nicky Shen (Olivia Liang), to drop out of college and go on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China. But when she returns to San Francisco, she finds her hometown is overrun with crime and corruption and her own parents Jin (Tzi Ma) and Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) are at the mercy of a powerful Triad. Nicky will rely on her tech-savvy sister Althea (Shannon Dang) and Althea's fiancé Dennis (Tony Chung), pre-med brother Ryan (Jon Prasida), Assistant District Attorney and ex-boyfriend Evan (Gavin Stenhouse), and new love interest Henry (Eddie Liu) as well as her martial arts skills and Shaolin values to protect her community and bring criminals to justice…all while searching for the ruthless assassin who killed her Shaolin mentor Pei-Ling (Vanessa Kai) and is now targeting her.

The CW's Kung Fu stars Olivia Liang as Nicky Shen, Kheng Hua Tan as Mei-Li Shen, Shannon Dang as Althea Shen, Jon Prasida as Ryan Shen, Eddie Liu as Henry Yan, Gavin Stenhouse as Evan Hartley, Vanessa Kai as Pei-Ling Zhang, Tony Chung as Dennis Soong, and Tzi Ma as Jin Shen. Christina M. Kim wrote the pilot episode and serves as executive producer/co-showrunner of the series with Robert Berens. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Martin Gero, and David Madden also serve as executive producers. Hanelle Culpepper is directing and co-executive producing the pilot episode. Kung Fu is produced by Berlanti Productions and Quinn's House in association with Warner Bros. Television and is inspired by the original series created by Ed Spielman.

And since you're here…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.