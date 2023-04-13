Lady Danger: Nicki Minaj, Curtis Jackson Teaming for Dark Horse Adapt Nicki Minaj & Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson are set to adapt Alex de Campi & Mulele Jarvis's Dark Horse comic Lady Danger for Amazon Freevee.

Writer Alex de Campi and artist Mulele Jarvis's Lady Danger: Agent of B.O.O.T.I. is set to make the jump from the Dark Horse comics pages to the small screen, with Deadline Hollywood reporting exclusively that musical artist Nicki Minaj and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson (STARZ's "Power" & "BMF" franchises; Fightland) are teaming to develop an animated series adaptation for Amazon Freevee. Not only will Minaj star in the project, but the award-winning rapper will also executive produce alongside Jackson, representing his G-Unit Film & TV production banner. Brian Sher, and Paul Young & Mike Griffin for Make Good Content are also set to executive produce, with Starburns Industries serving as the animation studio.

With executive producers Carlton Jordan and Crystle Roberson penning the 2075-set series, viewers will be introduced to the story of a left-for-dead field agent who returns as Lady Danger, an Afrofuturistic ass-kicking Agent of B.O.O.T.I (Bureau of Organized Terrorism Intervention), who must not only protect the planet from some major big bads but also keep her identity a secret as she searches for answers about her previous life. Originally published by Dark Horse Comics in 2015, here's a look at the overview for Grindhouse: Drive In, Bleed Out #5 – Lady Danger Agent of B.O.O.T.I. that offers a better sense of what viewers can expect if the series can bring de Campi's comic vibe to life (fingers crossed). "Superfly Superspy! It had to happen! 'Grindhouse' goes blaxploitation! When the US has trouble overseas, it sends the Bureau of Organized Terrorism Intervention's top agent: Lady Danger. But when the Bulletproof Bae falls afoul of a Thai drug lord with ties to the CIA, of course, the established US security agencies will help the upstart, mostly black BOOTI defend itself, right? Right?!" As for when we can expect to see the animated series on our screens? Unfortunately, no time frame was released but stay tuned for additional updates.