Lanterns: Aaron Pierre on Green Lantern Corps Being "Beautiful Thing"

Lanterns' Aaron Pierre offered an update on the DC Studios series, shared one of the things he loves about the Green Lantern Corps, and more.

While we await our first extended look at Chris Mundy (True Detective: Night Country), Damon Lindelof (Watchmen), and Tom King's (Supergirl) Aaron Pierre & Kyle Chandler-starring Lanterns, Pierre is offering some insights into where things stand with the series and his commitment to the role. In addition, the actor shared why it's the humanity at the center of the Green Lantern Corps that makes the DCU's space cops so relatable, and how it can serve as an entry point to the greater universe at large.

"We recently wrapped 'Lanterns.' It was an enormous shoot. It was of a grand scale in every sense of the word. And again, I've just been so fortunate. When I have interviews like this, it encourages me to reflect. I've been so fortunate to be surrounded by extraordinary collaborators and directors and crew and cast and just people who care. People who are fundamentally grateful. People who want to put the best work out that they physically can. We're all very proud of this and very excited. It's been a long time coming for many fans and supporters. And I truly hope with all my heart that we make everybody proud and we make everybody thrilled that we did this, because we're thrilled and we're proud," Pierre shared with Esquire.

"One of the things that I love the most about the Lantern Corps is that, yes, they are heroes. Yes, they are celebrated and championed as such, but they embrace their flaws in a way that is beautiful. That makes them extremely relatable. We would often have this conversation on set. I feel like, knowing what I know and what we've done with this season, even if I wasn't part of it, I would watch it and say, 'I know those guys. In real life, I know those guys," he continued, emphasizing how viewers will be able to connect with the characters on a personal level.

Pierre continued, "That's a really beautiful thing, that there's an access point to these heroes. There are multiple access points to these heroes, because they are flawed and they embrace their flaws and they don't shy away from their flaws. They do their best to redeem themselves actively, consciously. When you watch it, it almost makes you go, 'You know what? If I can just figure out where to get my application, I could be in the Green Lantern Corps. The training would be intense, and the responsibility would be enormous, but I might be able to just apply for this and have a go.' There's just a relatability to it that is beautiful. Hopefully that resonates with everybody."

James Gunn Discusses "Beautiful, Beautiful" HBO Series

DC Studios Showcase Official Podcast hosts Frankey Smith and Tyler Coates, with comic correspondent Coy Jandreau, had a chance to pick Gunn's brain when it comes to the upcoming series (which is now more than halfway finished with filming). "It's a very grounded, real show. I mean, it's taking this outlandish concept of space cops with magic rings and putting it in as close to reality as it can possibly be," Gunn shared when asked to what the tone of the HBO series will be.

From there, Gunn praises the Lanterns team and how it's been "pretty smooth sailing" production-wise. "Kyle [Chandler] is incredible in the role. We were really lucky. Damon Lindelof was one of the very first people I met with. I'm a big fan of his stuff. And I love Chris Mundy from 'Ozark.' And so that was kind of a dream team of those three people coming together along with the folks at HBO. And it's kind of just been pretty smooth sailing the whole way. It's a beautiful, beautiful series; eight episodes,' he added.

Pierre's turn in Netflix's Rebel Ridge was discussed, with Jandreau noting that it felt like an unofficial audition for John Stewart. Gunn noted that Pierre was "at the top of my list" for Lanterns and that he "was almost Adam Warlock" over in the MCU. But as great as actors may be individually, Gunn shared that the two having on-screen chemistry together was "totally essential," adding that "we had them read together to make sure."

The writer/director explained how that came into play when it came to casting David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane for Superman. "I have worked with actors in the past who are great individually, and then you get them together, and you're like [makes face]… just that spark doesn't seem to be there. They could even be getting together off-screen. I don't know. But it doesn't seem like it's there on screen. Sometimes they hate each other off-screen, but it's there on-screen," Gunn said.

Lanterns: Hawes on "True Detective" Talk, Aaron Pierre & DC Studios

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter in support of his feature film, The Amateur, Hawes addressed the True Detective comparisons, what Pierre brings to the series, and how it's been (so far) working with DC Studios:

Hawes on How "Lanterns" Compares In Tone to "True Detective": "Talking tone, it looks and feels rooted. You meet two guys, but there is wit and comedy to it that you would not expect in 'True Detective.' It is, in many ways, a buddy cop structure with travel in the story time, to and fro, that is really sophisticated. Chris Mundy has done the most amazing job with the team there, and so I think [the 'True Detective' comparison] is valid. People will still go, 'What were you talking about?' to some extent, but I would also bring in 'No Country for Old Men,' 'Fargo,' and things that have that Americana heart to them. There's a wry humor, and so there definitely is more wit and humor than there is in 'True Detective.'"

Hawes on Aaron Pierre Having a "Magnificent Presence": "I honestly think he did it totally individually in the room. With some chemistry castings and the like, it just felt like he would inhabit the role. He has such a magnificent presence. He feels so forceful, so cool, so understated. Again, I wanted this world to be rooted, and while there's only so far you can go with rooting characters in a show about Green Lantern, they are. This is a world where we accept that the Green Lanterns exist and aliens exist. So the rest of it is played straight and in the world as we know it."

Hawes on Working with DC Studios: "Well, I can only tell you from my experience, which is that it has been inspiring and supportive and truly thrilling. I will know more in a few months' time, but right now, [Lanterns] just felt like a real burst of creative energy.

Lanterns "Really Important" in Setting Up DCU

Speaking with Rolling Stone, DC Studios co-CEO and writer/director James Gunn shared that those overarching storylines will have varying impacts on other parts of the DCU (like Lanterns and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which – spoiler – will also include songs). "Both those things are worked in. We knew both of those stories were a part of what we originally put together, so they're part of the overall tapestry, but they're also their own thing. 'Supergirl,' especially, is a space adventure. It's like 'Guardians.' 'Lanterns' is its own thing. There's just a longer, sort of a bigger world we're building with all these different pieces, and they do all come together and intersect sometimes in a story fashion and sometimes just in a, you know, 'here's another piece of the world' fashion." When asked about possible other overarching storylines on the horizon, Gunn added, "Yeah, yeah. 'Lanterns' is really important in setting up things."

The series spotlights new recruit John Stewart (Pierre) and legendary Lantern Hal Jordan (Chandler), two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, Earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland. Along with Pierre and Chandler, the DC Studios series stars Garret Dillahunt (Fear The Walking Dead), Kelly Macdonald (Boardwalk Empire, In the Line of Duty), Poorna Jagannathan (Never Have I Ever, Deli Boys), Ulrich Thomsen (Counterpart, The Blacklist), Nicole Ari Parker (And Just Like That), Jason Ritter (Matlock), J. Alphonse Nicholson (P-Valley), Sherman Augustus (Stranger Things), Jasmine Cephas Jones (Blindspotting), Chris Coy (Bass Reeves), Paul Ben-Victor (Nobody Wants This), and Cary Christopher (Days of Our Lives). In addition, Nathan Fillion will be reprising his Superman role as Green Lantern Guy Gardner for the series.

Helming the series are directors James Hawes, Stephen Williams, Geeta Vasant Patel, and Alik Sakharov. Based on the DC Comics Green Lantern, the series is executive produced by Mundy, Lindelof, Gunn, Safran, King, Hawes, and Ron Schmidt.

