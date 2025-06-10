Posted in: HBO, Movies, TV | Tagged: guy gardner, lanterns

Lanterns: HBO Series Will See a "Contently Smug" Guy Gardner: Fillion

Nathan Fillion offered some insights into the Guy Gardner we can expect in HBO's Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler-starring series Lanterns.

Now that writer/director James Gunn is out there promoting his upcoming Superman feature, we're getting to hear a lot more about what else is happening in and around the dawning DCU. Earlier today, EW released an in-depth profile of the film, with detailed conversations with Gunn and many others. By now, we know that Nathan Fillion's Green Lantern will be playing a major role in The Man of Steel's world, but that's not all. We've also seen Guy in the most recent teaser for John Cena-starring Peacemaker Season 2; he's tapped to join Aaron Pierre's John Stewart and Kyle Chandler's Hal Jordan in Chris Mundy (True Detective: Night Country), Damon Lindelof (Watchmen), and Tom King's (Supergirl) Green Lantern series, Lanterns.

But with Fillion's ring-slinger set to appear in three very different projects, what can we expect from Guy in the HBO series? Previously, Fillion shared that Guy Gardner is a Green Lantern, but not so much because he's "pure at heart" as much as he has a strong sense of willpower and fearlessness. In other words, Guy can get the job done… he's just not the first one you would call. "I love the idea that if you have an emergency and you need a Green Lantern — there's thousands of them out there in the galaxy — this is the last one you want," Fillion shared.

As for what differentiates a Green Lantern like Guy from John and Hal, what can we expect to see from the three of them, dynamic-wise? "I think he feels a little bit higher strung in Lanterns," Fillion added. "I've done a scene in 'Lanterns,' we filmed it already, where he's contently smug. It's neat to see him in different environments and how those different environments will affect a character."

Lanterns: Hawes on "True Detective" Talk, Aaron Pierre & DC Studios

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter in support of his feature film, The Amateur, Hawes addressed the True Detective comparisons, what Pierre brings to the series, and how it's been (so far) working with DC Studios:

Hawes on How "Lanterns" Compares In Tone to "True Detective": "Talking tone, it looks and feels rooted. You meet two guys, but there is wit and comedy to it that you would not expect in 'True Detective.' It is, in many ways, a buddy cop structure with travel in the story time, to and fro, that is really sophisticated. Chris Mundy has done the most amazing job with the team there, and so I think [the 'True Detective' comparison] is valid. People will still go, 'What were you talking about?' to some extent, but I would also bring in 'No Country for Old Men,' 'Fargo,' and things that have that Americana heart to them. There's a wry humor, and so there definitely is more wit and humor than there is in 'True Detective.'"

Hawes on Aaron Pierre Having a "Magnificent Presence": "I honestly think he did it totally individually in the room. With some chemistry castings and the like, it just felt like he would inhabit the role. He has such a magnificent presence. He feels so forceful, so cool, so understated. Again, I wanted this world to be rooted, and while there's only so far you can go with rooting characters in a show about Green Lantern, they are. This is a world where we accept that the Green Lanterns exist and aliens exist. So the rest of it is played straight and in the world as we know it."

Hawes on Working with DC Studios: "Well, I can only tell you from my experience, which is that it has been inspiring and supportive and truly thrilling. I will know more in a few months' time, but right now, [Lanterns] just felt like a real burst of creative energy.

Along with Pierre, Chandler, and Fillion, the DC Studios series stars Garret Dillahunt (Fear The Walking Dead), Kelly Macdonald (Boardwalk Empire, In the Line of Duty), Poorna Jagannathan (Never Have I Ever, Deli Boys), Ulrich Thomsen (Counterpart, The Blacklist), Nicole Ari Parker (And Just Like That), Jason Ritter (Matlock), J. Alphonse Nicholson (P-Valley), Sherman Augustus (Stranger Things), Jasmine Cephas Jones (Blindspotting), Chris Coy (Bass Reeves), and Paul Ben-Victor (Nobody Wants This). In addition, Nathan Fillion will be reprising his Superman role as Green Lantern Guy Gardner for the series. Helming the series are directors James Hawes, Stephen Williams, Geeta Vasant Patel, and Alik Sakharov. Based on the DC Comics Green Lantern, the series is executive produced by Mundy, Lindelof, Gunn, Safran, King, Hawes, and Ron Schmidt.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!