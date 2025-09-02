Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: lanterns

Lanterns Star's Post Helps Reignite Rumors of Black Hand Appearance

Was Lanterns star Garrett Dillahunt just having a little fun, or did he drop a ten-ton hint on social media about a major character appearing?

Article Summary Garrett Dillahunt's Instagram post stirs rumors Black Hand may appear in Lanterns on HBO.

Lanterns spotlights John Stewart and Hal Jordan as intergalactic cops unraveling a dark murder mystery.

James Gunn teases a grounded, witty tone and strong cast chemistry for the highly anticipated series.

Creative team brings a True Detective vibe with added wit, promising a unique DC Studios experience.

It's not that we're not excited about pretty much everything that DC Studios has lined up, but Chris Mundy (True Detective: Night Country), Damon Lindelof (Watchmen), and Tom King's (Supergirl) Aaron Pierre & Kyle Chandler-starring Green Lantern series Lanterns has been at the top of that list for quite some time. The series spotlights new recruit John Stewart (Pierre) and legendary Lantern Hal Jordan (Chandler), two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, Earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland. We learned last month during Warner Bros. Discovery's earnings reports that the series was on tap for 2026. That means that we have a very good chance of getting some footage when HBO/HBO Max releases its 2026 trailer (which should be sooner rather than later). But aside from an official image from DC Studios and the rare behind-the-scenes look, we've had to rely on what they have been willing to share about the series to get a better idea of what to expect (more on the below).

Things got pretty interesting earlier today, when Garret Dillahunt (William Macon) posted the following images on Instagram Stories. As you can see, the actors are paired up with their comic book counterparts from the DC Comics universe. Underneath Dillahunt's photo is an image of William Derek Hand, aka Black Hand. Though the character has too long a history to recap here, you should know that John Broome and Gil Kane created Black Hand, that he first appeared in 1964's Green Lantern (vol. 2) #29, and that he was knee-deep in the middle of some serious "Green Lantern" drama involving Black Lanterns, "The Darkest Night," and much more. Could it be a swerve, and Dillahunt is just having some fun with everyone? Absolutely, but it's worth keeping in mind since it's not a new rumor: this one's been rumbling around for awhile:

James Gunn Discusses "Beautiful, Beautiful" HBO Series

DC Studios Showcase Official Podcast hosts Frankey Smith and Tyler Coates, with comic correspondent Coy Jandreau, had a chance to pick Gunn's brain when it comes to the upcoming series (which is now more than halfway finished with filming). "It's a very grounded, real show. I mean, it's taking this outlandish concept of space cops with magic rings and putting it in as close to reality as it can possibly be," Gunn shared when asked to what the tone of the HBO series will be.

From there, Gunn praises the Lanterns team and how it's been "pretty smooth sailing" production-wise. "Kyle [Chandler] is incredible in the role. We were really lucky. Damon Lindelof was one of the very first people I met with. I'm a big fan of his stuff. And I love Chris Mundy from 'Ozark.' And so that was kind of a dream team of those three people coming together along with the folks at HBO. And it's kind of just been pretty smooth sailing the whole way. It's a beautiful, beautiful series; eight episodes,' he added.

Pierre's turn in Netflix's Rebel Ridge was discussed, with Jandreau noting that it felt like an unofficial audition for John Stewart. Gunn noted that Pierre was "at the top of my list" for Lanterns and that he "was almost Adam Warlock" over in the MCU. But as great as actors may be individually, Gunn shared that the two having on-screen chemistry together was "totally essential," adding that "we had them read together to make sure."

The writer/director explained how that came into play when it came to casting David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane for Superman. "I have worked with actors in the past who are great individually, and then you get them together, and you're like [makes face]… just that spark doesn't seem to be there. They could even be getting together off-screen. I don't know. But it doesn't seem like it's there on screen. Sometimes they hate each other off-screen, but it's there on-screen," Gunn said.

Lanterns: Hawes on "True Detective" Talk, Aaron Pierre & DC Studios

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter in support of his feature film, The Amateur, Hawes addressed the True Detective comparisons, what Pierre brings to the series, and how it's been (so far) working with DC Studios:

Hawes on How "Lanterns" Compares In Tone to "True Detective": "Talking tone, it looks and feels rooted. You meet two guys, but there is wit and comedy to it that you would not expect in 'True Detective.' It is, in many ways, a buddy cop structure with travel in the story time, to and fro, that is really sophisticated. Chris Mundy has done the most amazing job with the team there, and so I think [the 'True Detective' comparison] is valid. People will still go, 'What were you talking about?' to some extent, but I would also bring in 'No Country for Old Men,' 'Fargo,' and things that have that Americana heart to them. There's a wry humor, and so there definitely is more wit and humor than there is in 'True Detective.'"

Hawes on Aaron Pierre Having a "Magnificent Presence": "I honestly think he did it totally individually in the room. With some chemistry castings and the like, it just felt like he would inhabit the role. He has such a magnificent presence. He feels so forceful, so cool, so understated. Again, I wanted this world to be rooted, and while there's only so far you can go with rooting characters in a show about Green Lantern, they are. This is a world where we accept that the Green Lanterns exist and aliens exist. So the rest of it is played straight and in the world as we know it."

Hawes on Working with DC Studios: "Well, I can only tell you from my experience, which is that it has been inspiring and supportive and truly thrilling. I will know more in a few months' time, but right now, [Lanterns] just felt like a real burst of creative energy.

Along with Pierre, Chandler, and Fillion, the DC Studios series stars Garret Dillahunt (Fear The Walking Dead), Kelly Macdonald (Boardwalk Empire, In the Line of Duty), Poorna Jagannathan (Never Have I Ever, Deli Boys), Ulrich Thomsen (Counterpart, The Blacklist), Nicole Ari Parker (And Just Like That), Jason Ritter (Matlock), J. Alphonse Nicholson (P-Valley), Sherman Augustus (Stranger Things), Jasmine Cephas Jones (Blindspotting), Chris Coy (Bass Reeves), Paul Ben-Victor (Nobody Wants This), and Cary Christopher (Days of Our Lives). In addition, Nathan Fillion will be reprising his Superman role as Green Lantern Guy Gardner for the series. Helming the series are directors James Hawes, Stephen Williams, Geeta Vasant Patel, and Alik Sakharov. Based on the DC Comics Green Lantern, the series is executive produced by Mundy, Lindelof, Gunn, Safran, King, Hawes, and Ron Schmidt.

