Last Week Tonight: PBS Auction Sets Record for Bob Ross Painting

HBO's Last Week Tonight-hosted auction, John Oliver's Junk, set a new record for a Bob Ross original painting, fetching over $1 million.

John Oliver highlighted public media’s funding crisis after Congress cut $1.1 billion from the CPB.

The auction featured unique items from Last Week Tonight, including celebrity memorabilia and props.

Funds raised benefit the Public Media Bridge Fund, supporting independent and local media outlets.

While Fred Rogers and Bob Ross are no longer around to fight for public media, Last Week Tonight host John Oliver is more than happy to step up on their behalf. In the November 16 episode, his final of 2025, Oliver discussed public media's struggles since Congress eliminated $1.1 billion in funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), forcing it to shutter its operations, leaving existing public outlets with an uncertain future. After bringing attention to the work to a few of the outlets, the host followed up by announcing an auction featuring an assortment of items featured on his series called "John Oliver's Junk," which included a Ross original, "Cabin at Sunset," which he painted in a 1987 episode of his series, The Joy of Painting. Since the auction's end to benefit the Public Media Bridge Fund on November 24, the painting fetched $1.044 million, a record for his painting after 35 bids.

Last Week Tonight Sets Record Auction for Bob Ross Original Painting

Earlier, the Bob Ross estate commissioned three additional original paintings from the late artist, which fetched a combined $662,000. Other items featured included Russell Crowe's jockstrap, which was featured from his 2005 biopic Cinderella Man, a bronze rendering of "LBJ's Balls," Oliver's lettuce wife, MiLB team Erie Moon Mammoths paraphernalia, and wax figurines of former US presidents. CPB was initially founded in 1967, following the signing of the Public Broadcasting Act into law by President Lyndon B. Johnson. Public media was criticized mainly by conservative media, accusing its outlets of bias. One of the highlights featured by Oliver was the testimony of Mr. Rodgers' Neighborhood host before Congress in 1968 to preserve funding, as his charm and statements won over the vote. Even with the auction over, you can still check out John Oliver's Junk with available links to the Public Media Bridge Fund or adopt a station here. Last Week Tonight returns in 2026 on HBO.

