Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Season 1 Free Online; S02-S08 Soon
The first season of HBO's Last Week Tonight with John Oliver is now available for free on YouTube - with Seasons 2-8 arriving soon.
While this still doesn't answer the question as to why Real Time with Bill Maher can get clips up online shortly after his Friday night show while Sunday night's Last Week Tonight has to wait until Thursday, we don't want to poop on some good news. Fans of the Emmy Award-winning, John Oliver-hosted HBO series can now check out the entire first season for free on YouTube – currently uploaded and ready for you to enjoy as you read this. In addition, Seasons 2-8 will also be finding their way online for free, so make sure to stay tuned. Now, about this Thursday thing…
Here's a look at the post announcing that the seasons would be making their way to YouTube soon – followed by a look at the first episode of the HBO series, "India, Pomegranates & Lisa Loeb":
Here's a look back at Oliver's heads-up from February about why highlights from Sunday episodes won't be hitting YouTube until Thursday – three days before the next episode:
HBO's Last Week Tonight with John Oliver has received 28 Emmys since its premiere in 2014. At the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, the series won its program and writing categories for its eighth consecutive year, winning in the new category of Outstanding Scripted Variety Series and the category of Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series.
It has also been honored with two Peabody Awards, five Critics Choice Awards, two GLAAD Media Awards, six Writers Guild Awards, and eight consecutive PGA Awards. This year, the series was nominated for a DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports and for a PGA Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television.
The weekly late-night series is produced for HBO by Avalon and Peyance Productions, executive produced by Oliver, Tim Carvell, Liz Stanton, Jon Thoday, and James Taylor – and directed by Paul Pennolino.