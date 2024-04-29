Posted in: HBO, Max, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: HBO, John Oliver, Last Week Tonight, max

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Season 1 Free Online; S02-S08 Soon

The first season of HBO's Last Week Tonight with John Oliver is now available for free on YouTube - with Seasons 2-8 arriving soon.

While this still doesn't answer the question as to why Real Time with Bill Maher can get clips up online shortly after his Friday night show while Sunday night's Last Week Tonight has to wait until Thursday, we don't want to poop on some good news. Fans of the Emmy Award-winning, John Oliver-hosted HBO series can now check out the entire first season for free on YouTube – currently uploaded and ready for you to enjoy as you read this. In addition, Seasons 2-8 will also be finding their way online for free, so make sure to stay tuned. Now, about this Thursday thing…

Here's a look at the post announcing that the seasons would be making their way to YouTube soon – followed by a look at the first episode of the HBO series, "India, Pomegranates & Lisa Loeb":

There's no new episode this week! But we still have current events. From 10 years ago. This Sunday we'll be dropping all of season 1 for free on YouTube! Seasons 2-8 to come, whenever we don't have a new episode. Trust us, some of this is still completely relevant. Some. pic.twitter.com/phgfU933FY — Last Week Tonight (@LastWeekTonight) April 26, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look back at Oliver's heads-up from February about why highlights from Sunday episodes won't be hitting YouTube until Thursday – three days before the next episode:

I know I usually share a link to our main story here on Mondays, but HBO has decided they're going to wait until Thursday to post them to YouTube from now on. I hope they change their mind, but until then, you can see our piece about the Supreme Court on HBO, on MAX, and on… — John Oliver (@iamjohnoliver) February 19, 2024 Show Full Tweet

HBO's Last Week Tonight with John Oliver has received 28 Emmys since its premiere in 2014. At the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, the series won its program and writing categories for its eighth consecutive year, winning in the new category of Outstanding Scripted Variety Series and the category of Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series.

It has also been honored with two Peabody Awards, five Critics Choice Awards, two GLAAD Media Awards, six Writers Guild Awards, and eight consecutive PGA Awards. This year, the series was nominated for a DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports and for a PGA Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television.

The weekly late-night series is produced for HBO by Avalon and Peyance Productions, executive produced by Oliver, Tim Carvell, Liz Stanton, Jon Thoday, and James Taylor – and directed by Paul Pennolino.

