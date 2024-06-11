Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: late night with seth meyers, nbc, Seth Meyers, the 8g band

Late Night with Seth Meyers Losing The 8G Band Over NBC Budget Cuts

The 8G Band Keyboardist Eli Janney revealed that the band won't be on Late Night with Seth Meyers in the fall due to NBC budget cuts.

At a time when the networks continue to examine the future of late-night, it was great to hear in May 2024 that NBC had renewed Late Night with Seth Meyers through 2028. But as more and more programming budgets get placed under the microscope, we're learning that the 8G Band will no longer be a part of the Seth Meyers-hosted 12:30 a.m. talk show beginning this fall. Keyboardist Eli Janney broke the news while speaking with Vulture, sharing that the band was recently informed that they wouldn't be returning in the fall due to budget cuts.

"In the end, NBC was adamant about where they wanted the budget to go," Janney shared during the interview. "It's not just the band; there's a whole crew that works with the band, so there's a lot of people employed. I think this was an easy way for them to cut the budget. Easy is not the right word." First formed by actor/comedian/musician Fred Armisen and having been by Meyers's side since the late-night show kicked off in 2014, the 8G Band was made up of Janney, guitarist Seth Jabour, and bass player Syd Butler – with the band having a weekly rotating drummer (with Armisen occasionally returning to sit with the band).

NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers received consecutive Emmy nominations for Outstanding Talk Series in 2022 and 2023. The show has also been Emmy nominated five times for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series (2023; 2017-20). "Late Night" also received back-to-back Emmy nominations in 2021 and 2022 for Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series for its weekly digital series, "Corrections," which debuted in 2021. Late Night with Seth Meyers won the Critics' Choice Award for Best Talk Show in 2020 and 2021 and was nominated in the same category in 2022 and 2023.

From Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Broadway Video, NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Mike Shoemaker.

