Law & Order, Homicide Star Richard Belzer Passes Away, Age 78 Richard Belzer, best known by millions for his turn as Det. John Munch on "Law & Order: SVU, Homicide & other shows, has passed away, age 78.

Some sad news to report this Sunday, with word that Richard Belzer has passed away at the age 78. The acclaimed actor, comedian, and author's career spanned over forty years, with an extensive filmography on both the film & television sides that included The Bonfire of the Vanities, Species II, The Flash, Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, and more. But ti would be his turn as BPD Detective, NYPD Detective/Sergeant & DA Investigator John Munch that woud be the role he would become best known for during his acting career. Writer & longtime friend of the actor, Bill Scheft, confirmed to THR that Belzer died early Sunday at his home in southwest France, adding, "He had lots of health issues, and his last words were, 'Fuck you, motherfucker.'" Belzer is survived by his family, which includes third wife, actress Harlee McBride, and stepdaughters Jessica and Bree.

In terms of actors being associated with their characters, Belzer was Munch to millions of viewers over the years – and understandably so. His run as the detective would go for 7 seasons of Homicide: Life on the Streets and 15 seasons of Law & Order: SVU (second only to his co-star Mariska Hargitay's run as Olivia Benson in the "Law & Order" franchise). But 22 combined seasons clearly wasn't enough Munch for the viewers, with Belzer either reprising the role, playing a Munch-like character, or going the "meta" route in a diverse line-up of programming that included Law & Order, The X-Files, The Beat, Law & Order: Trial by Jury, Frasier, Arrested Development, The Wire, 30 Rock, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Here's a look at the tweet posted by Saturday Night Live founding star Laraine Newman from earlier today sharing the heartbreaking news:

I'm so sad to hear of Richard Belzer's passing. I loved this guy so much. He was one of my first friends when I got to New York to do SNL. We used to go out to dinner every week at Sheepshead Bay for lobster. One of the funniest people ever. A master at crowd work. RIP dearest. — Laraine Newman (@larainenewman) February 19, 2023

Richard Belzer died. He was an original. One of the greats, babe. I loved the guy. RIP — marc maron (@marcmaron) February 19, 2023

"Well, Barry Levinson heard me on the radio, and they brought me in. They had cast the entire show, but they couldn't find a Munch. They had read a bunch of actors, and Barry wanted me," Belzer shared in 2010 during an interview with The A.V. Club regarding how his run as Munch came to be. "They called the network to say, 'We've found our Munch!' And NBC said, 'Great. Who is it?' And they said, 'Richard Belzer.' And there was dead silence at the other end of the line. Finally NBC said, 'Oh, he's great, but we wanted a hunk. Like a Jason Priestley type for Munch.' And they said, 'No, no. Barry wants Richard.' And they said, 'Okay.' And that was 18 years ago." In addition, the actor would go on to pen seven books, including How to Be a Stand-Up Comic, as well as others that addressed Belzer's interest & belief in a number of popular conspiracy theories.