Law & Order: Meloni, Hargitay Have Question for NBC: Where's The Love?

You would think after a combined 987, 683 hours of programming (might want to double-check our numbers on that) hitting its screens over the years and Dick Wolf slowly taking over nearly every hour of prime time real estate available (just wait until he has his five-night, five-show, 15-episode mega-crossover in 2026), NBC would be willing to show two of the biggest names in the "Law & Order" franchise some love in its recently-released tongue-in-cheek Super Bowl promo where it touts its top-ranked network status. But as you're about to see, Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay were left to hang out with Kelly Clarkson and Terry Crews while Ted Danson (Mr. Mayor) and Kenan Thompson (Kenan) were given the spotlight to shine.

Now here's a look at the promo that was released earlier today, with Meloni, Hargitay, Crews, and Clarkson wondering where the love is from NBC. Side note? Someone comment below if they know what it was that Meloni made:

This year marks one of those rare moments when two huge sports events coverage on the same day and today would be that day. Because along with the 2022 Winter Olympics Games, NBC has a "Super Gold Sunday" going on with the Los Angeles Rams taking on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. That means while gold medals are being won in Beijing, someone will be hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in Los Angeles. Al Michaels, the play-by-play voice of NBC's Sunday Night Football, will call Super Bowl LVI on NBC and Peacock alongside Cris Collinsworth (analyst), who played in two Super Bowls as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals; four-time Sports Emmy Award-winner Michele Tafoya and Kathryn Tappen (sideline reporters); and three-time Super Bowl referee Terry McAulay (rules analyst). Today's game will be Michaels' 11th Super Bowl play-by-play assignment, tying him for the most ever for a television commentator with former CBS & FOX announcer Pat Summerall at 11 games. For Collinsworth & Tafoya, Super Bowl LVI will be their fifth assignment, with Tappen & McAulay assigned to the big game for the first time.