Law & Order: OC/SVU: Is Wheatley Connected to Benson's Bro's Death?

While it could easily be said that every week that NBC's Law & Order: Organized Crime has been on the air so far has been a crossover event with Law & Order: SVU. We're not saying that's a bad thing because the synergy between the shows makes sense and serves both narratives- and viewers do not seem to be minding. But when both series return next month, the danger gets very real and very personal as the next official "Law & Order: OC/SVU Crossover Event" finds Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) and Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) dig into the death of Benson's brother Simon (Michael Weston)- and if it connects back to none other than Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott). Here's a look at some screencaps from the preview- followed by a look at the teaser and more:

Now here's a look at the first official teaser for the big two-hour, two-episode crossover event, set for Thursday at 9 pm ET/8 pm CT on NBC- followed by a clip from Law & Order: SVU where Benson opens up about those she's lost over the years- including her brother:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Benson Needs Stabler's Help on a 2-Hour Law & Order Crossover Event (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IC0KNyk2-SI)

Law & Order: Organized Crime features Meloni returning to his Law & Order: SVU role as Elliot Stabler, rejoining the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss. However, the city and police department have changed dramatically in the decade he's been away, and he must adapt to a criminal justice system in the midst of its own moment of reckoning. Throughout the series, viewers follow Stabler's journey to find absolution and rebuild his life, while leading a new elite task force that is taking apart the city's most powerful criminal syndicates one by one.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Benson Reflects on All That She's Lost – Law & Order: SVU (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mdOglX3-e68)

Wolf executive produces along with showrunner Ilene Chaiken, Terry Miller, Fred Berner, Arthur W. Forney, and Peter Jankowski. Joining Meloni on Law & Order: Organized Crime is Dylan McDermott (The Practice, American Horror Story) as Richard Wheatley, Tamara Taylor (Bones, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as Angela Wheatley, Danielle Moné Truitt (Deputy) as Sgt. Ayanna Bell, Ainsley Seiger (American Waste) as Jet Sloomaekers, Charlotte Sullivan (Rookie Blue), Nick Creegan (David Makes Man) as Richard "Richie" Wheatley, Jr., Ben Chase (The Last Thing He Wanted), Jaylin Fletcher (Snowpiercer), Nicky Torchia (Black Mirror) as Eli stabler, Michael Rivera ("Law & Order" franchise) as Det. Diego Morales, and Ibrahim Renno (The Looming Tower) as Izak Bekher.