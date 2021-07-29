Law & Order: Organized Crime: Dylan McDermott Returning for Season 2

Looks like Christopher Meloni's Elliot Stabler and Dylan McDermott's Richard Wheatley will have each other to kick around a little bit longer, with the news that McDermott's big bad will be returning for the second season of Law & Order: Organized Crime to take part in a major recurring arc. Deadline Hollywood reports exclusively that "Law & Order" mastermind Dick Wolf approached the American Horror Story actor about a return after how well-received Wheatley was by viewers. The deal (which DH writes "is believed to be one of the most lucrative guest-star deals on network television") would be an eight-episode commitment, and could possibly deal with Wheatley's trial for the murder of Stabler's wife or possibly find the businessman attempting to still run things from behind bars.

Here's a look at McDermott confirming the news via Instagram:

Here's a look at Meloni and the team during their #firstdayofschool back on the set to start work on the second season of NBC's Law & Order: Organized Crime:

Wolf executive produces along with showrunner Ilene Chaiken, Terry Miller, Fred Berner, Arthur W. Forney, and Peter Jankowski. Joining Meloni on Law & Order: Organized Crime is Dylan McDermott (The Practice, American Horror Story) as Richard Wheatley, Tamara Taylor (Bones, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as Angela Wheatley, Danielle Moné Truitt (Deputy) as Sgt. Ayanna Bell, Ainsley Seiger (American Waste) as Jet Sloomaekers, Charlotte Sullivan (Rookie Blue), Nick Creegan (David Makes Man) as Richard "Richie" Wheatley, Jr., Ben Chase (The Last Thing He Wanted), Jaylin Fletcher (Snowpiercer), Nicky Torchia (Black Mirror) as Eli stabler, Michael Rivera ("Law & Order" franchise) as Det. Diego Morales, and Ibrahim Renno (The Looming Tower) as Izak Bekher.

