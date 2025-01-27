Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: jason patric, Law & Order, law & order: organized crime

Law & Order: Organized Crime: Jason Patric Joins Season 5 Cast

Jason Patric has joined NBC's Christopher Meloni (Elliot Stabler)-starring Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 in a recurring role.

The news hit last May that NBC's Christopher Meloni (Elliot Stabler)-starring Law & Order: Organized Crime would be back for a fifth season – and that when it does, it will be on Peacock and have John Shiban at the helm as showrunner. Well, we're not sure if you know of the spinoff series' history when it comes to showrunners but – they go through a lot of them. As in, there have been more showrunners than seasons so far. In October, we learned that Shiban had parted ways with the NBC series – reportedly resulting in a pause in the production. Now, with original showrunner Matt Olmstead taking on the role of executive producer, filming has been back underway – and Deadline Hollywood has some casting news to pass along that should get fans excited. Jason Patric (FOX's Wayward Pines) is set for a recurring role in the fifth season (expected to premiere on the streaming service later this year) as Detective Tim McKenna – though no additional details were released.

Created by Emmy Award-winning producer Dick Wolf, "Law & Order: Organized Crime," now in its fourth season, follows the detectives of the Organized Crime Control Bureau as they work to dismantle New York City's most vicious and violent illegal enterprises. Christopher Meloni stars as Det. Elliot Stabler, a role he originated on "Law & Order: SVU." Danielle Moné Truitt stars as Stabler's sergeant and task force leader, Ayanna Bell. Her team also includes undercover expert Bobby Reyes (Rick Gonzalez) and tech genius Jet Slootmaekers (Ainsley Seiger).

Created by Dick Wolf, Matt Olmstead, and Ilene Chaiken, the series stars Meloni, Danielle Mone Truitt, Ainsley Seiger, Rick Gonzalez, and Dean Norris. NBC's Law & Order: Organized Crime is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment. Wolf, Meloni, John Shiban, Paul Cabbad, Jon Cassar, Arthur Forney, and Peter Jankowski serve as executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!