Law & Order: Organized Crime S05 Trailer: Stabler Walks Streaming Beat

Making its Peacock premiere on April 17th, here's the official trailer for Christopher Meloni-starring Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5.

Article Summary Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 hits Peacock on April 17th with Christopher Meloni returning as Stabler.

Premieres after a crossover event on NBC between Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU at 10 pm.

Stabler faces new threats, battling cross-border smuggling and high-tech terrorism in Season 5.

Cast includes Danielle Moné Truitt, Dean Norris, Ellen Burstyn, and new addition Jason Patric.

With a little less than a month to go until Dick Wolf, Ilene Chaiken, and Matt Olmstead's Christopher Meloni-starring Law & Order: Organized Crime starts walking a streaming beat on Peacock, we're getting a look at the official trailer and new preview images for the fifth season. But there's a whole lot more going on when the series drops its first two episodes on the streaming service on April 17th. The fifth season opener will also air that night at 10 pm on NBC, following a crossover event between Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU (Overview: "A mysterious phone call to Capt. Benson of the SVU leads detectives to the scene of a brutal murder. When the SVU and the 2-7 uncover a pattern of rape and murder targeting marginalized women, Carisi and ADA Price team up to charge the suspect with multiple crimes").

Along with Meloni, the series also stars Danielle Moné Truitt as Ayanna Bell, Dean Norris as Randall Stabler, Rick Gonzalez as Bobby Reyes, and Ainsley Seiger as Jet Slootmaekers – and (based on the images you're about to see) Ellen Burstyn making a return as Bernadette Stabler. In addition, we learned near the end of January that Jason Patric (FOX's Wayward Pines) was set for the recurring role of Detective Tim McKenna. Now, here's a look at the updated image gallery (including new images that were released today) and previously released official series and season overviews and teaser:

In Law & Order: Organized Crime, Meloni stars as Det. Elliot Stabler – who returned to New York after a decade abroad to rebuild his life following a devastating personal loss. As lead detective in Sgt. Ayanna Bell's (Danielle Moné Truitt) Organized Crime Control Bureau, he works to dismantle New York's most vicious and violent illegal enterprises while fending off dangers that often follow him home.

Helping to expose the dark and complex criminal world of their targets are undercover expert Bobby Reyes (Rick Gonzalez) and tech genius Jet Slootmaekers (Ainsley Seiger). While on assignment, Stabler leans on his brother Randall (Dean Norris) to keep the Stabler family safe and thriving.

The upcoming fifth season will explore the dangerous worlds of cross-border smuggling, high-tech domestic terrorism, and a crime family intent on repaying Stabler for the injury he inflicted on them in Rome. As his worlds collide, Stabler will put everything on the line to protect the vulnerable and fight for justice.

Created by Emmy Award-winning executive producers Dick Wolf and Ilene Chaiken and executive producer Matt Olmstead, Peacock's Law & Order: Organized Crime sees Wolf, Meloni, Olmstead (Eps. 507-510), John Shiban, Mike Slovis, Peter Jankowski, and Tim Walsh (Ep. 510) serving as executive producers. The streaming series stems from Universal Television (UTV), in association with Wolf Entertainment.

