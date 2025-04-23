Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: Law & Order, organized crime

Law & Order: Organized Crime S05E03 Preview: Stabler Sets Some Rules

In this preview for Law & Order: Organized Crime S05E03: "Paranza Dei Bambini," Stabler has a talk with Randall about respecting boundaries.

After last week's "Law & Order-palooza" that even brought all three franchise series into the mix, Dick Wolf, Ilene Chaiken, and Matt Olmstead's Christopher Meloni-starring Law & Order: Organized Crime returns to Peacock this Thursday with S05E03: "Paranza Dei Bambini." For this go-around, Stabler (Christopher Meloni) needs to hit up an overseas informant when a new player looking to make a name for themselves gets in on the city's drug trade. Meanwhile, Eli (Nicky Torchia) looks to make a name for himself in the NYPD – not an easy thing to do when your last name is Stabler. What follows is a look at the official overview for this week's episode, followed by a sneak peek that finds Stabler looking to set some boundaries with Randall (Dean Norris).

Law & Order: Organized Crime S05E03 "Paranza Dei Bambini" Preview

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 Episode 3: "Paranza Dei Bambini" – When ADA Carisi's (Peter Scanavino) case against a Los Santos crime boss falls apart, signs of a new player in the city's illegal drug trade drive Stabler (Christopher Meloni) to contact an old informant from Italy. Eli (Nicky Torchia) struggles to distance himself from his father and grandfather's reputations in the NYPD. Written by Liz Segal and Davon Briggs.

In Law & Order: Organized Crime, Meloni stars as Det. Elliot Stabler – who returned to New York after a decade abroad to rebuild his life following a devastating personal loss. As lead detective in Sgt. Ayanna Bell's (Danielle Moné Truitt) Organized Crime Control Bureau, he works to dismantle New York's most vicious and violent illegal enterprises while fending off dangers that often follow him home.

Helping to expose the dark and complex criminal world of their targets are undercover expert Bobby Reyes (Rick Gonzalez) and tech genius Jet Slootmaekers (Ainsley Seiger). While on assignment, Stabler leans on his brother Randall (Dean Norris) to keep the Stabler family safe and thriving.

The upcoming fifth season will explore the dangerous worlds of cross-border smuggling, high-tech domestic terrorism, and a crime family intent on repaying Stabler for the injury he inflicted on them in Rome. As his worlds collide, Stabler will put everything on the line to protect the vulnerable and fight for justice.

Ellen Burstyn makes her return as Bernadette Stabler this season. In addition, we learned near the end of January that Jason Patric (FOX's Wayward Pines) was set for the recurring role of Detective Tim McKenna. Created by Emmy Award-winning executive producers Dick Wolf and Ilene Chaiken and executive producer Matt Olmstead, Peacock's Law & Order: Organized Crime sees Wolf, Meloni, Olmstead (Eps. 507-510), John Shiban, Mike Slovis, Peter Jankowski, and Tim Walsh (Ep. 510) serving as executive producers. The streaming series stems from Universal Television (UTV), in association with Wolf Entertainment.

