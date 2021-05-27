Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 E07 Preview: Another Plot Twist?

While we're never one to count Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott) out, the walls around him are getting awfully close heading into this week's episode of NBC's Law & Order: Organized Crime. Deceived by Wheatley and ordering the hit on Stabler's (Christopher Meloni) wife, Angela (Tamara Taylor) is now cooperating with the investigation. Meanwhile, Dana (Christina Marie Karis) plays good daughter and rival sister by tipping off her dad and brother that Gina (Charlotte Sullivan) has been riding undercover- a problem that hit way too close to home and one Wheatley makes sure Richie (Nick Creegan) takes care of personally. And then there's that ace that Stabler played before the last episode wrapped that looks to be coming into play in a big way- as you're about to see in the following preview images, episode overview, and promo for "Everybody Takes a Beating Sometime." And yet, Wheatley's teasing of a "plot twist" has us a bit concerned…

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1, Episode 8 "Everybody Takes a Beating Sometime": Bell's family goes public with their lawsuit, which leads to almost-instant repercussions on the job. Angela tries to extract her children from Wheatley's clutches. Stabler puts the finishing touches on a long-awaited plan.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Law and Order Organized Crime 1×07 Promo "Everybody Takes A Beating Sometime" (HD) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V4XJC1tcwfA)

Law & Order: Organized Crime features Meloni returning to his Law & Order: SVU role as Elliot Stabler, rejoining the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss. However, the city and police department have changed dramatically in the decade he's been away, and he must adapt to a criminal justice system in the midst of its own moment of reckoning. Throughout the series, viewers follow Stabler's journey to find absolution and rebuild his life, while leading a new elite task force that is taking apart the city's most powerful criminal syndicates one by one.

Wolf executive produces along with showrunner Ilene Chaiken, Terry Miller, Fred Berner, Arthur W. Forney, and Peter Jankowski. Joining Meloni on Law & Order: Organized Crime is Dylan McDermott (The Practice, American Horror Story) as Richard Wheatley, Tamara Taylor (Bones, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as Angela Wheatley, Danielle Moné Truitt (Deputy) as Sgt. Ayanna Bell, Ainsley Seiger (American Waste) as Jet Sloomaekers, Charlotte Sullivan (Rookie Blue), Nick Creegan (David Makes Man) as Richard "Richie" Wheatley, Jr., Ben Chase (The Last Thing He Wanted), Jaylin Fletcher (Snowpiercer), Nicky Torchia (Black Mirror) as Eli stabler, Michael Rivera ("Law & Order" franchise) as Det. Diego Morales, and Ibrahim Renno (The Looming Tower) as Izak Bekher.

