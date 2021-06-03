Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Finale: It's Not Quite Over Yet

Does it make us nervous when a series appears to have wrapped up its main storylines but there's still one episode to go? Yeah, that's how we're feeling about tonight's season finale of Law & Order: Organized Crime. Everything seems to be going as it should- especially with Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott) under arrest after a vicious beatdown from Stabler (Christopher Meloni). And yet, "Forget It, Jake; It's Chinatown" has us feeling like a major "Law & Order" twist is on the horizon. Having Mariska Hargitay's Benson appearing only adds to that nervousness. Especially when there's still the matter of witnesses to protect- and a fallen officer to mourn. Here's a look at the preview images, episode overview, and promo for tonight's season-ender:

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1, Episode 8 "Forget It, Jake; It's Chinatown": SEASON FINALE – As Wheatley goes to court to face the litany of charges against him, Richie makes moves to save himself and his family name. Morales and Washburn keep close tabs on their star witness. Bell and Stabler must cope with a sudden development in the case.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Surprising Finale of Organized Crime – Law & Order: Organized Crime (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0hVes3qGs1o)

Wolf executive produces along with showrunner Ilene Chaiken, Terry Miller, Fred Berner, Arthur W. Forney, and Peter Jankowski. Joining Meloni on Law & Order: Organized Crime is Dylan McDermott (The Practice, American Horror Story) as Richard Wheatley, Tamara Taylor (Bones, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as Angela Wheatley, Danielle Moné Truitt (Deputy) as Sgt. Ayanna Bell, Ainsley Seiger (American Waste) as Jet Sloomaekers, Charlotte Sullivan (Rookie Blue), Nick Creegan (David Makes Man) as Richard "Richie" Wheatley, Jr., Ben Chase (The Last Thing He Wanted), Jaylin Fletcher (Snowpiercer), Nicky Torchia (Black Mirror) as Eli stabler, Michael Rivera ("Law & Order" franchise) as Det. Diego Morales, and Ibrahim Renno (The Looming Tower) as Izak Bekher. And since you're here…

