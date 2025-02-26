Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: Law & Order, law & order: organized crime

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 Hits Peacock This April

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 hits Peacock beginning April 17th. Here's a look at Christopher Meloni's return as Det. Elliot Stabler.

Article Summary Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 premieres on Peacock April 17th, with two episodes dropping first.

Christopher Meloni returns as Det. Elliot Stabler, joined by a talented ensemble cast and exciting guest stars.

New season explores cross-border smuggling and high-tech terror, with Stabler's world facing perilous challenges.

Viewers can expect intense action, riveting drama, and Stabler's relentless pursuit of justice against a crime family bent on revenge.

How about some good news for fans of Christopher Meloni's Det. Elliot Stabler? We learned back in May 2024 that the fifth season of EPs Dick Wolf, Ilene Chaiken, Matt Olmstead, and Meloni's Law & Order: Organized Crime would be making the move from NBC to Peacock. Well, you can circle April 17th on your calendars because the series will be storming onto streaming screens with two episodes (with new episodes dropping weekly after that). To help make really, really official, we also have the first teaser to share with you – as well as an official overview of the series' return, a set of first-look images, and an official key art poster.

Along with Meloni, the series also stars Danielle Moné Truitt as Ayanna Bell, Dean Norris as Randall Stabler, Rick Gonzalez as Bobby Reyes, and Ainsley Seiger as Jet Slootmaekers – and (based on the images you're about to see) Ellen Burstyn making a return as Bernadette Stabler. In addition, we learned near the end of January that Jason Patric (FOX's Wayward Pines) was set for the recurring role of Detective Tim McKenna. Now, here's a look at the image gallery and official series/season overview that was released alongside the confirmed season premiere date and teaser (waiting for you above):

In Law & Order: Organized Crime, Meloni stars as Det. Elliot Stabler – who returned to New York after a decade abroad to rebuild his life following a devastating personal loss. As lead detective in Sgt. Ayanna Bell's (Danielle Moné Truitt) Organized Crime Control Bureau, he works to dismantle New York's most vicious and violent illegal enterprises while fending off dangers that often follow him home.

Helping to expose the dark and complex criminal world of their targets are undercover expert Bobby Reyes (Rick Gonzalez) and tech genius Jet Slootmaekers (Ainsley Seiger). While on assignment, Stabler leans on his brother Randall (Dean Norris) to keep the Stabler family safe and thriving.

The upcoming fifth season will explore the dangerous worlds of cross-border smuggling, high-tech domestic terrorism, and a crime family intent on repaying Stabler for the injury he inflicted on them in Rome. As his worlds collide, Stabler will put everything on the line to protect the vulnerable and fight for justice.

Created by Emmy Award-winning executive producers Dick Wolf and Ilene Chaiken and executive producer Matt Olmstead, Peacock's Law & Order: Organized Crime sees Wolf, Meloni, Olmstead (Eps. 507-510), John Shiban, Mike Slovis, Peter Jankowski, and Tim Walsh (Ep. 510) serving as executive producers. The streaming series stems from Universal Television (UTV), in association with Wolf Entertainment.

