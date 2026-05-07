Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Law & Order

Law & Order Reportedly Renewed by NBC, Returning for Season 26

After reportedly on the bubble, reports are that NBC has renewed Law & Order, with the long-running series set to return for Season 26.

Article Summary Law & Order has reportedly been renewed by NBC for Season 26, ending uncertainty about the long-running drama’s future.

Variety reports the NBC renewal for Law & Order, while fellow bubble series The Hunting Party still awaits its fate.

The renewal follows NBC bringing back Law & Order: SVU, fueling hopes for more crossover potential across the franchise.

Season 25 continues with Episode 20, “Once Burned,” as Riley and Walker investigate a fire chief’s death and courtroom twists.

Okay, now it's time to start negotiating with Christopher Meloni to get Elliot Stabler back. Previously, we learned that Mariska Hargitay-starring Law & Order: SVU would be back for a new season. Now, Variety is reporting that NBC's Law & Order, starring Odelya Halevi, Reid Scott, David Ajala, Maura Tierney, Hugh Dancy, and Tony Goldwyn, will also be back for another season. With the long-running series and The Hunting Party both on the bubble for final decisions, it remains to be seen what this could mean for the latter series. Deadline Hollywood reports that an official announcement could come on Friday, though details on episode counts and any potential cuts are still being worked out.

Law & Order Season 25 Episode 20: "Once Burned" Preview

Law & Order Season 25 Episode 20: "Once Burned" – After a hero fire chief is found dead, Riley and Walker must break through his squad's closed ranks to uncover the truth; when the defense presents a plausible alternate timeline of events, Price and Maroun must fight to win the jury over. Directed by Mike Smith and written by Ajani Jackson & Art Alamo.

NBC's Law & Order, one of television's most treasured and honored dramas, returns for its milestone 25th season on NBC. The series is known for its unique bifurcated format and examines "the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders." Hugh Dancy, Tony Goldwyn, Odelya Halevi, Reid Scott, and Maura Tierney star.

Produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment, NBC's Law & Order is executive-produced by series creator Dick Wolf, as well as Rick Eid, Alex Hall, and Peter Jankowski. Michael Ciliento, Scott Gold, Art Alamo, Mark Dragin, Rebecca McGill, and Anastasia Puglisi serve as co-executive producers. Samantha Dyer, Ajani Jackson, and Jonathan Strauss are the co-producers, with Jennifer Vanderbes serving as producer, and Sara Cimino and Adam Wolfe as associate producers.

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