Posted in: CW, streaming, TV | Tagged: firefly, serenity

Firefly Mystery Deepens as Nathan Fillion Recruits Summer Glau (VIDEO)

The Firefly teases continued today as Nathan Fillion recruited Summer Glau to his mysterious cause, with an announcement "coming soon."

Article Summary Nathan Fillion sparks Firefly rumors as he recruits Summer Glau and more original cast members.

An official announcement is teased as the Firefly crew reunites for a secret, new project.

Fillion insists the reunion isn't related to conventions, podcasts, or crossovers.

Speculation grows as social media teasers drop, building excitement among Firefly fans worldwide.

Whatever it is that Nathan Fillion (Superman, The Rookie) and Alan Tudyk (Resident Alien, Creature Commandos) have planned Firefly-related, they're definitely not going it alone by any stretch of the imagination. Once again, the Once We Were Spacemen podcast's social media account offered a look at Fillion recruiting former Firefly co-stars for… something. That's just it. We don't know anything beyond the fact that Fillion, Tudyk, Gina Torres (Zoë Washburne), Morena Baccarin (Inara Serra), and Sean Maher (Simon Tam) are on board – and we can now add Summer Glau (River Tam) to the lineup. We've got a look at Fillion letting Glau know that it was time – but she already had a feeling that something was on the horizon.

"The day has come for WHAT?? Annoucement coming soon…," read the caption to the video Instagram post that went live on Monday afternoon. And remember: we've been told that it's not convention, podcast, or crossover-related. Hmmm…

And here's a look back at the previous teasers that were posted, starring Torres, Baccarin, and Maher:

When it comes to television, Fillion has had one helluva career. We're talking a successful eight-seasons-and-counting run on ABC's The Rookie as John Nolan, and his runs as author/police advisor Richard Castle on ABC's Castle, and as Capt. Malcolm "Mal" Reynolds on FOX's Firefly (and feature film, Serenity). With that in mind, who do you think would win in a fight between Nolan, Castle, and Mal? That was the question that Fillion answered during Disney's Upfronts in May 2025. We don't want to spoil who took the top spot and the reasons Fillion gave, but they make perfect sense. That said, Castle fans may not be too thrilled… just sayin'…

Nathan Fillion and Alan Tudyk were once spacemen. Since their time on Firefly, their friendship has been marked by comic-con panels and the occasional cameo. Now they're hosting a podcast where they connect with fellow creatives, exploring who they were and what they're up to now. You're not going to learn much by listening to this podcast, but if you're looking for the feeling of hanging out with friends… sit back, grab a beverage, and enjoy the show

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!