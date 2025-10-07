Posted in: Movies, NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: jimmy fallon, kpop demon hunters

KPop Demon Hunters Singers Get a Big Surprise in This "Fallon" Preview

NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon shared a preview of KPop Demon Hunters singers Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami during tonight's show.

Article Summary KPop Demon Hunters singers Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami debut on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon tonight.

The trio performs their hit song "Golden" from Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters for their live television performing debut.

Arden Cho, May Hong, and Ji-young Yoo voice the characters’ spoken lines in the blockbuster animated film.

KPop Demon Hunters trio also made a cameo in an SNL sketch alongside host Bad Bunny and Bowen Yang.

We think it's safe to say that Jimmy Fallon and NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon are having a pretty good week. On Monday night, Fallon had some one-on-one time with Taylor Swift (ahead of her visit with Seth Meyers and Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday). What better way to follow that up than with a booking that will make a ton of KPop Demon Hunters very, very happy. Huntr/X, the fictional girl group in Netflix's hit film KPop Demon Hunters, is making its late-night talk show debut (more on that below) tonight, for their first-ever televised appearance and live performance. Along with getting some one-on-one time to talk with Fallon, Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami are set to perform the hit song "Golden." Ejae, Nuna, and Rei Ami sing the roles of Rumi, Mira, and Zoey (Huntr/X), respectively, in the blockbuster streaming film (Arden Cho, May Hong, and Ji-young Yoo voice the characters' spoken words). Heading into tonight's show, we've got a preview that was released to pass along – including Fallon surprising the trio with exciting news: the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack has officially gone platinum.

Here's a look at the social media announcement that hit heading into October, announcing that the singers would be appearing and performing on Fallon's late-night show:

Over the weekend, NBC's Saturday Night Live stole some of Fallon's thunder, with the trio appearing in a sketch during the Season 51 premiere. In "KPop Demon Hunters," host Bad Bunny plays a man who is obsessed with Netflix's hit film, though it's not exactly impressing his tablemates (Sarah Sherman, Mikey Day, and Chloe Fineman). That is, until Bowen Yang's Jinu, leader of the demon boy band Saja Boys, shows up to challenge Bad Bunny's character. We won't spoil where it went from there…

Here's a look at the sketch from this past weekend (along with two official images above):

