Law & Order Season 25: Our S25E11 "The Enemy of All Women" Preview

A suspect uses high-tech surveillance to start one step ahead in Law & Order: S25E11: "The Enemy of All Women." Here's our preview...

Article Summary Law & Order Season 25 Episode 11 features a suspect using advanced surveillance to outsmart the detectives.

ADA Maroun grows suspicious of a witness’s hidden connection to the defendant in the new investigation.

Kelli Giddish makes a special appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show with behind-the-scenes insights.

Don’t miss highlights and storyline details for "The Enemy of All Women," airing tonight on NBC.

In tonight's episode of NBC's Law & Order, the detectives find themselves up against a suspect in a woman's death who is using some serious surveillance tech to stay one step ahead of them. Meanwhile, ADA Maroun (Odelya Halevi) has reason to believe that a witness has a stronger connection to the defendant than she's willing to admit. With that in mind, check out what's ahead with tonight's episode, S25E11: "The Enemy of All Women," including an overview, image gallery, trailer, and more.

Law & Order: Season 25 Episode 11: "The Enemy of All Women" Preview

Law & Order: Season 25 Episode 11: "The Enemy of All Women" – A woman's mysterious death sets the detectives up against a suspect using high-tech surveillance against them; Maroun suspects a witness knows more about the defendant than she lets on. Directed by Norberto Barba and screenplay by Art Alamo.

NBC's Law & Order, one of television's most treasured and honored dramas, returns for its milestone 25th season on NBC. The series is known for its unique bifurcated format and examines "the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders." Hugh Dancy, Tony Goldwyn, Odelya Halevi, Reid Scott, and Maura Tierney star.

Produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment, NBC's Law & Order is executive-produced by series creator Dick Wolf, as well as Rick Eid, Alex Hall, and Peter Jankowski. Michael Ciliento, Scott Gold, Art Alamo, Mark Dragin, Rebecca McGill, and Anastasia Puglisi serve as co-executive producers. Samantha Dyer, Ajani Jackson, and Jonathan Strauss are the co-producers, with Jennifer Vanderbes serving as producer, and Sara Cimino and Adam Wolfe as associate producers.

