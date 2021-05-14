Law & Order Takes Over NBC Thursdays: OC S02, For The Defense, SVU

We're not saying that Dick Wolf is slowly trying to take over NBC's entire primetime lineup, but let's just that if you're not a fan of his work then you should avoid "The Peacock" on Wednesdays and Thursdays. On Friday, NBC announced their upcoming Fall 2021 line-up, and it was a good day for the 'Law & Order" franchise. With Wolf already locking in Wednesday nights for his "Chicago" franchise (Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D.), Thursday nights will find new spinoff series Law & Order: For the Defense kicking things off at 8 pm ET, followed by SVU at 9 pm ET, with the second season of the now officially renewed Organized Crime anchoring at 10 pm ET.

Recently, Organized Crime star Christopher Meloni revealed that he heard a "rumor" that the newly-announced Dick Wolf spinoff "might be a perfect offshoot for my friend here [Wheatley] to weasel out of the charges from 'Organized Crime.'" Meloni continued, "That's just a rumor, so I can't confirm or deny. But I actually just was discussing with the showrunner, Ilene Chaiken, getting together over shrimp and whiskey and figuring out where we go from here. We're just so thoroughly focused and entrenched in getting these first eight done and hammering out 108, which will be the last of this particular series. It's just, all hands are on deck right now."

Wolf executive produces along with showrunner Ilene Chaiken, Terry Miller, Fred Berner, Arthur W. Forney, and Peter Jankowski. Joining Meloni on Law & Order: Organized Crime is Dylan McDermott (The Practice, American Horror Story) as Richard Wheatley, Tamara Taylor (Bones, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as Angela Wheatley, Danielle Moné Truitt (Deputy) as Sgt. Ayanna Bell, Ainsley Seiger (American Waste) as Jet Sloomaekers, Charlotte Sullivan (Rookie Blue), Nick Creegan (David Makes Man) as Richard "Richie" Wheatley, Jr., Ben Chase (The Last Thing He Wanted), Jaylin Fletcher (Snowpiercer), Nicky Torchia (Black Mirror) as Eli stabler, Michael Rivera ("Law & Order" franchise) as Det. Diego Morales, and Ibrahim Renno (The Looming Tower) as Izak Bekher.