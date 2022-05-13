Legends of Tomorrow: Article Claims CW Wanted Return, Studios Didn't

If you're an Arrowverse fan, then you know just how bad things have gotten for The CW's Arrowverse (especially after yesterday). As #SaveBatwoman, #SaveLegendsOfTomorrow, and other show-saving campaigns rage on (and we share our concerns for The Flash Season 9), we have an interesting update that adds a bit of confusion over what was going on behind the scenes & who was (and wasn't) in favor of DC's Legends of Tomorrow returning. Last week, co-showrunner & EP Keto Shimizu tweeted that Greg Berlanti Productions, DC, WB, and The CW were all in support of the show's return and that Donald Faison's Booster Gold was an effort to make that happen. But on Wednesday, Deadline Hollywood posted a report titled "Upfronts 2022: The CW Downsizes As It Faces Transitional Year Amid Ownership Change & Business Strategy Shift" that seemed to blur things a bit.

Financial considerations by studios led to the cancellation of several series, which [The CW head Mark] Pedowitz probably would've kept on the air longer, including Legends of Tomorrow, which deserved a proper sendoff after seven seasons, Legacies, which has a devoted fan following, and In the Dark, which has been among the CW's highest quality series. I hear the CW was willing to renew those shows but the studios behind them were not for business reasons as they try []to keep their slates profitable.

So if that's true (and the "I hear…" does seem to fall into the "sources" category), then who ended up making the final call? Is it possible that the decision never made its way up to Warner Bros. Discovery? And more importantly, will we ever really know? Here's a look at the first of Shimizu's tweets from last week, followed by the full text of all four tweets:

To further clarify: there has been nothing but love for #LegendsOfTomorrow from all parties involved. The folks we work with at Berlanti, DC, WB, and the CW ALL wanted the show to continue. They were fans and still are. There are forces at play that are out of the control of all the above-named entities. It's a hard time for all media makers, and pressures coming from all sides. We all wished for a different outcome. No one wanted this. Our show was largely about the power of hope, love, family, evolution, and forgiveness. Support us with celebration. Support us with gratitude. Support us with your art, joy, and humor. Threats, bullying, blame, and vitriol are not helpful or welcome. Please remember that there are humans behind the companies involved. Good humans, who are hurting just as much as some of you are right now. Please, be kind and forgiving.

Here's a look back at Shimizu's tweet confirming the bad news along with the full text of the statement:

Well, folks. It's been an incredible run. However, the CW has let us know that there will be no season 8 of #LegendsOfTomorrow. We are heartbroken, but also immensely grateful for the amazing work our cast, crew, and writers have contributed to the little show that could. Thank you to our fans; your love and passion for our strange band of misfits has made every break, every script, every daily, every cut, and every mix worth all the hard work. We see you, we love you, and you'll always have a place on the Waverider.

