Legends of Tomorrow S07E07: A Doctor Who Is Stuck in Time; Ep 712 Info

Okay, let's get the obvious stuff out of the way and let you know that we have a set of preview images, an overview, and a promo for this week's episode of The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow. In "A Woman's Place is in the War Effort!", Dr. Davies (Matt Ryan) needs replacement parts to fix the time machine. When you find yourselves stuck in 1940s Seattle in the middle of the war effort, the best way to get those? Yup, Sara (Caity Lotz), Ava (Jes Macallan), Astra (Olivia Swann), Spooner (Lisseth Chavez), and Gideon (Amy Louise Pemberton) go undercover as "Rosies" at an airplane factory to get the equipment that they need (and maybe just try to do their part for workplace equality along the way). But before we get to the preview package… are we just gonna let this happen without at least addressing the 800 lb. TARDIS in the room? Because either we need some sleep a little quiet time or Ryan is really going all-in on what feels like a Doctor Who pitch? Not really, of course… we're kidding. But the vibes are there… starting with this first image. Oh, and don't forget to scroll down for an update on Episode #712, which is now in production…

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 Episode 7 "A Woman's Place is in the War Effort!": CREATING CHANGE – When the Legends crash land in 1940s Seattle, they find themselves right in the middle of WWII with a surprise guest. Needing replacement parts to fix the time machine, Sara, Ava, Astra, Spooner and Gideon find themselves working in different sections of an airplane factory alongside "Rosies." With Astra frustrated with inequality in the workforce, she takes matters into her own hands. Meanwhile, Behrad offers to play host and help teach Nate about Persian culture and etiquette. Tala Ashe, Olivia Swann, Adam Tsekham, Lisseth Chavez, Shayan Sobhian, and Amy Pemberton also star. Glen Winter directed the episode written by Morgan Faust & Leah Poulliot

So from Rip Hunter's first welcome on the Waverider to a glimpse of the show's 100th episode, here's a look at our Legends' own timeline- 100 episodes in 100 seconds:

With the series officially back, here's a look at a Season 7 episode scorecard (with director/writers): "The Bullet Blondes" (Kevin Mock / James Eagan & Ray Utarnachitt), "The Need for Speed" (Alexandra La Roche / Morgan Faust & Marcelina Campos Mayhorn), "WVRDR_ERROR_100 <Oest-of-th3-Gs.gid30n> notFound" (Caity Lotz / Phil Klemmer & Matthew Maala), "Speakeasy Does It" (Kristin Windell / Keto Shimizu & Emily Cheever), "It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Scientist" (Andrew Kasch / Paiman Kalayeh & Mark Bruner), "Deus Ex Latrina" (Nico Sachse / Ray Utarnachitt & Mercedes Valle), "A Woman's Place is in the War Effort!" (Glen Winter / Morgan Faust & Leah Poulliot), "Paranoid Android" (David Geddes / Phil Klemmer & Marcelena Campos Mayhorn), "Lowest Common Demoninator" (Eric Dean Seaton / James Eagan & Emily Cheever, "The Fixed Point" (Maisie Richardson-Sellers / Matthew Maala & Paiman Kalayeh), "Rage Against The Machines" (Jes Macallan / Mark Bruner & Mercedes Valle), and "Too Legit to Quit" (Sudz Sutherland / Morgan Faust & Leah Poulliot)

DC's Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz as Sara Lance aka White Canary, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory aka Heat Wave, Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heywood aka Steel, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie, Tala Ashe as Zari Tarazi, Matt Ryan as Constantine/Dr. Gwyn Davies, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk, Olivia Swann as Astra Logue, Adam Tsekhman as Gary Green, Amy Louise Pemberton as Gideon, Lisseth Chavez as Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz, Aliyah O'Brien as Kayla. Greg Berlanti, Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu, Grainne Godfree, and Sarah Schechter executive produce. Bonanza Productions Inc. produces, in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.