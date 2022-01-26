Legends of Tomorrow S07E10: Lotz & Richardson-Sellers Share BTS Looks

As if tonight's episode of The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow being new wasn't reason enough to tune in, how about two more? First, it brings "Legends" alum Maisie Richardson-Sellers back to the franchise to helm this season's chapter "The Fixed Point." Second, we get to see how Matt Letscher's Eobard Thawne aka Reverse-Flash ends up helping Sara (Caity Lotz) and our Legends create an aberration to draw out their robo-duplicates long enough to give them a chance to take back the Waverider. And how do they do that? By finding a way to break a fixed point in time, of course. I mean, how hard can that be, right? But just in case you need a little something extra to get you in the mood, Lotz & Richardson-Sellers are sharing some behind-the-scenes looks at how tonight's episode came together.

"Tonight's episode of [The CW's 'Legends of Tomorrow'] was directed by the wonderful [Maisie Richardson-Sellers] and it's full of action comedy and legend antics so check it out! Here's some [behind the scenes] of us figuring out the car hit stunt you'll see," Lotz wrote in the caption to her post showing off video from filming before wrapping up with a look at Lotz and Richardson-Sellers having a toast (with a prop, we think?):

"Tonight's episode of [The CW's 'Legends of Tomorrow'] directed by yours truly! Franz Ferdinand, time loops, and a visit from an old foe.. cast and crew slayed this episode. Special [applauding hands emoji] to [Caity Lotz]. Hope you enjoy," wrote Richardson-Sellers in her post from earlier today:

Now here's a preview of how that and a whole lot of things are going to look when they hit our screens later tonight, followed by the episode overview for "The Fixed Point":

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 Episode 10 "The Fixed Point": DOING THE IMPOSSIBLE – The Legends are tired of being chased by an evil A.I. and her robo-soldiers, so Sara (Caity Lotz) decides to create an aberration that will allow the team to take back the Evil Waverider. However, the Legends find themselves in a Bar for time-travelers and quickly learn that this "fixed point" is popular with time-travelers, leaving Sara questioning her odds at winning. With Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) and Astra (Olivia Swann) growing closer, Zari (Tala Ashe) and Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) are forced to awkwardly interact with each other as the rest of the Legends are paired up on the mission. Meanwhile, Ava (Jes Macallan) hears Gwyn's (Matt Ryan) plan to save his boyfriend, and Ava is forced to remind him of the consequences if he succeeds. Nick Zano, Adam Tsekhman and Amy Pemberton also star. Maisie Richardson-Sellers directed the episode written by Matthew Maala & Paiman Kalayeh

DC's Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz as Sara Lance aka White Canary, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory aka Heat Wave, Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heywood aka Steel, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie, Tala Ashe as Zari Tarazi, Matt Ryan as Constantine/Dr. Gwyn Davies, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk, Olivia Swann as Astra Logue, Adam Tsekhman as Gary Green, Amy Louise Pemberton as Gideon, Lisseth Chavez as Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz, Aliyah O'Brien as Kayla. Greg Berlanti, Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu, Grainne Godfree, and Sarah Schechter executive produce. Bonanza Productions Inc. produces, in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.