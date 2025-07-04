Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who: Tom Baker's Second Season Finally Arriving on Blu-Ray

Doctor Who Series 13, Tom Baker's classic second season, is finally getting a remastered Blu-ray box set. Here's what you need to know...

Article Summary Doctor Who: Tom Baker's complete second season arrives remastered on Blu-ray with classic Series 13 adventures

The eight-disc set features new documentaries, audio commentaries, updated effects, and rare archive footage

Exclusive content includes behind-the-scenes material, interviews, 5.1 surround sound, and HD photo galleries

Pre-order now from Amazon, HMV, Zavvi, and Rarewaves in the UK; US release details coming soon

Finally, Series 13 of the classic series Doctor Who is getting a remastered Blu-Ray release. In his second season, Tom Baker's Doctor really hits his stride, with faithful companion Sarah-Jane Smith (Elisabeth Sladen) by his side. Together, they cross time and space to do battle with the Zygons, the biomechanoid Loch Ness monster, the fearsome Sutekh and his robot mummies, the vengeful renegade Time Lord Morbius, an anti-matter creature on a distant planet, the scheming Kraals, and the terrifying Krynoid.

Doctor Who: The Collection Season 13 Special Features

Series 13 features the classic stories "Terror of the Zygons", "Pyramids of Mars", "Planet of Evil", "The Seeds of Doom", and "The Brain of Morbius". All episodes have been newly remastered from the best available sources – these classic adventures have never looked or sounded so good on home media. The Collection: Season 13 is also jam-packed with hours of new and exclusive material, including:

NEW DOCUMENTARIES

WORLDS WITHIN: A profile of actor Ian Marter, who played Harry Sullivan

RETURN TO THIRTEEN: Philip Hinchcliffe returns to the locations of several Season 13 stories and is reunited with old friends

IN CONVERSATION: Director Graeme Harper chats to Matthew Sweet about his life, career and Doctor Who

TOM TALKS: Tom Baker on Season 13 and more

THE DOCTOR WHO ESCAPE ROOM: The Fourth Doctor team attempts their escape

BEHIND THE SOFA: New episodes with Colin Baker (the Sixth Doctor), Maureen O'Brien (Vicki), Katy Manning (Jo), Sarah Sutton (Nyssa), Janet Fielding (Tegan), Sophie Aldred (Ace), Sadie Miller (Elisabeth Sladen's daughter), and comedian Toby Hadoke.

BRAND NEW AUDIO COMMENTARIES: Tom Baker on episodes from Terror of the Zygons, Pyramids of Mars and The Android Invasion

UPDATED SPECIAL EFFECTS: On Terror of the Zygons

OMNIBUS EDITIONS: HD recreations of the Pyramids of Mars and The Brain of Morbius repeat screenings, plus a brand-new edit of The Seeds of Doom

TALES OF THE TARDIS: A 2024 edit of Pyramids of Mars with updated effects and appearances from the Fifteenth Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson)

EXCLUSIVE ARCHIVE TREATS: Including never-before-released footage from Mathshow, Disney Time and more

INTERVIEWS: Unreleased footage of Elisabeth Sladen and Michael Sheard (Laurence Scarman in Pyramids of Mars)

5.1 SURROUND SOUND: New surround mix on Pyramids of Mars

HD PHOTO GALLERIES

INFO TEXT

PDF ARCHIVE

PLUS LOTS MORE!

This eight-disc box set also includes hours of special features previously released on DVD, including Documentaries, Featurettes, Audio Commentaries, and more.

You can pre-order Doctor Who: The Collection – Season 13 now on Amazon, HMV, Zavvi, and Rarewaves in the UK. The US release will be announced at a later date.

