Legends of Tomorrow Team Video Thanks Fans for #RenewLegendsOfTomorrow

We're guessing that The CW Network Chairman & CEO Mark Pedowitz might be changing his mind about DC's Legends of Tomorrow & Batwoman being "socially-engaged programming" after last week. Joined by the writers from Batwoman (another show more than deserving of a new season, too: #RenewBatwoman), the "Legends" writers & fans launched an epic #RenewLegendsOfTomorrow Twitter campaign that featured a different theme every day last week. Kicking things off on Monday, April 11, it was all about memes. Running Tuesday through Friday, there were Twitter Power Hours where each hour of tweeting focused on a specific theme. On Tuesday, it was all about favorite scenes/lines, followed by the characters the fans aligned with the most on Wednesday. On Thursday, it was the writers, directors, and producers' turn to do the heavy lifting, sharing their favorite behind-the-scenes memories, videos & photos. And then on Friday, the fans had a chance to show off their artistic sides with a parade of fan art. The turnout was massive for the entire week, the kind of outpouring of love & support that gets attention.

So as both shows await their fates, a group of writers, directors, and cast members gathered together for a special featurette commemorating what this show means to them and to thank the loyal fans for always going above and beyond. Check it out:

As for that "special little surprise" promise that the writers made that would happen at the end of the campaign week? Well, just check out the video below (directed by Kevin Mock and edited by Andrew Kasch) for a little reassurance about who's keeping a watch to make sure things are ready when a Season 8 happens- Beebo (Ben Diskin), with an intro from none other than Adam Tsekhman (Gary).

Everyone's been sharing such fantastic fan art today! Please keep 'em coming! Meanwhile, Beebo's been hard at work making sure we're ready to come back for a Season 8. Maybe Beebo can come down to LA to water Phil's poor plant?#RenewLegendsOfTomorrow pic.twitter.com/6Irj36qIJ0 — Legends of Tomorrow Writers Room (@LoTWritersRoom) April 15, 2022 Show Full Tweet

DC's Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz as Sara Lance aka White Canary, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory aka Heat Wave, Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heywood aka Steel, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie, Tala Ashe as Zari Tarazi, Matt Ryan as Constantine/Dr. Gwyn Davies, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk, Olivia Swann as Astra Logue, Adam Tsekhman as Gary Green, Amy Louise Pemberton as Gideon, Lisseth Chavez as Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz, Aliyah O'Brien as Kayla. Greg Berlanti, Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu, Grainne Godfree, and Sarah Schechter executive produce. Bonanza Productions Inc. produces, in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.