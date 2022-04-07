Legends of Tomorrow Writers Announce #RenewLegendsofTomorrow Campaign

So if you've been checking out our coverage of The CW's Arrowverse lately. much of it has been focused on Batwoman & DC's Legends of Tomorrow, and how both shows remain in renewal limbo. Up until now, we've been covering things from the Javicia Leslie-starring series front and how the fans took to social media last weekend to light the fires for a fourth season (and here's why they're right). Now, "Legends" fans are going to get a chance to do the same for the Caity Lotz-starring series- and we're so there for it. Earlier this afternoon, the "Legends" writers announced that the collective show community wasn't going to sit on the sidelines and wait for their fate to befall them. Much like the on-screen heroes, it's time to take a more "hands-on" approach. So starting next week and running all week, get ready for the #RenewLegendsofTomorrow Twitter campaign.

Tweeting a rallying call to all of the "Legends" fans, the writers room announced, "Next week, all week, we're running a #RenewLegendsofTomorrow Twitter campaign! Each day will have a specific theme/focus, all to drum up support and good vibes for a Season 8 renewal. Writers and actors will be participating in the madness!" And they also made sure to reassure the fans that this isn't anything that they should be worried about. Just the opposite. This is a chance for the fans to remind The CW (and the world) exactly who they are and why they love the show so much- and why the show loves them back. "While we don't think we're in trouble, we want to make sure the whole world (cough cough a certain network) knows what a special, weird little goblin of a TV show this is. Keep an eye on that hashtag, and stay tuned for more details on all the fun stuff we're cooking up!" Now here's a look at the original tweets:

🎙️ CALLING ALL LEGENDS FANS! Next week, all week, we're running a #RenewLegendsofTomorrow Twitter campaign! Each day will have a specific theme/focus, all to drum up support and good vibes for a season 8 renewal. Writers AND actors will be participating in the madness! pic.twitter.com/KQCRCLMOFF — Legends of Tomorrow Writers Room (@LoTWritersRoom) April 7, 2022 Show Full Tweet

While we don't think we're in trouble, we want to make sure the whole world (cough cough a certain network) knows what a special, weird little goblin of a TV show this is. Keep an eye on that hashtag, and stay tuned for more details on all the fun stuff we're cooking up! — Legends of Tomorrow Writers Room (@LoTWritersRoom) April 7, 2022 Show Full Tweet

DC's Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz as Sara Lance aka White Canary, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory aka Heat Wave, Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heywood aka Steel, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie, Tala Ashe as Zari Tarazi, Matt Ryan as Constantine/Dr. Gwyn Davies, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk, Olivia Swann as Astra Logue, Adam Tsekhman as Gary Green, Amy Louise Pemberton as Gideon, Lisseth Chavez as Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz, Aliyah O'Brien as Kayla. Greg Berlanti, Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu, Grainne Godfree, and Sarah Schechter executive produce. Bonanza Productions Inc. produces, in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.