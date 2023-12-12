Posted in: Disney+, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: , , , ,

LEGO Star Wars: 3 New Animated Shorts to Brighten Up Your Holidays

Check out these three new holiday-themed LEGO Star Wars shorts that were released by Lucasfilm and the LEGO Group earlier today.

  • Lucasfilm and LEGO drop three new Star Wars holiday shorts.
  • "Chewie's Holiday Cheer Up" stages a Life Day surprise for the beloved Wookiee.
  • The High Republic era features in "Tenoo Treasures" with Yoda and Padawan adventures.
  • A Death Star Life Day party goes awry in “’Twas the Night Before Life Day”.

Fans of LEGO Star Wars were in for a holiday treat today, with Lucasfilm and the LEGO Group releasing three new holiday-themed shorts set within that "galaxy far, far away." In "Chewie's Holiday Cheer Up," the Wookie's friends plan a Life Day surprise for their pal. Following that, the High Republic era-set "Tenoo Treasures" sees Yoda recruiting Padawans Kai and Lys Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures) for some wreath building. And then we wrap things up with "'Twas the Night Before Life Day," telling the tale of a white bantha game on the Death Star that might just be heavily tilted in the Emperor's favor. In fact, we would say that there's a very good chance that that's the case.

LEGO
"'Twas the Night Before Life Day" (Image: LEGO Star Wars Screencap)

Looking for more LEGO Star Wars holiday cheer after checking out the clips below? The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special is now streaming on Disney+, and more shorts from holidays past are also available. Now, here's a look at the three shorts that were released earlier today along with an official overview for each – with some additional commentary/thoughts from Lucasfilm's Franchise Content & Strategy team Jason Stein & "'Twas the Night Before Life Day" writer David Shayne available, too.

"Chewie's Holiday Cheer Up": Noticing that Chewbacca is disappointed to not celebrate Life Day with his family, Han rallies the rebels at Yavin base to surprise Chewbacca with a Life Day celebration of their own.

"Tenoo Treasures": Tasked with finding items for Master Yoda, Jedi younglings Kai Brightstar and Lys Solay set off to track down the pieces and learn a valuable lesson.

"'Twas the Night Before Life Day": In an homage to the well-known holiday classic, Yoda recounts the story of R2-D2 ruining a Life Day party thrown by the Emperor aboard the Death Star.

