LEGO Star Wars: 3 New Animated Shorts to Brighten Up Your Holidays

Check out these three new holiday-themed LEGO Star Wars shorts that were released by Lucasfilm and the LEGO Group earlier today.

"Chewie's Holiday Cheer Up" stages a Life Day surprise for the beloved Wookiee.

The High Republic era features in "Tenoo Treasures" with Yoda and Padawan adventures.

A Death Star Life Day party goes awry in “’Twas the Night Before Life Day”.

Fans of LEGO Star Wars were in for a holiday treat today, with Lucasfilm and the LEGO Group releasing three new holiday-themed shorts set within that "galaxy far, far away." In "Chewie's Holiday Cheer Up," the Wookie's friends plan a Life Day surprise for their pal. Following that, the High Republic era-set "Tenoo Treasures" sees Yoda recruiting Padawans Kai and Lys Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures) for some wreath building. And then we wrap things up with "'Twas the Night Before Life Day," telling the tale of a white bantha game on the Death Star that might just be heavily tilted in the Emperor's favor. In fact, we would say that there's a very good chance that that's the case.

Looking for more LEGO Star Wars holiday cheer after checking out the clips below? The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special is now streaming on Disney+, and more shorts from holidays past are also available. Now, here's a look at the three shorts that were released earlier today along with an official overview for each – with some additional commentary/thoughts from Lucasfilm's Franchise Content & Strategy team Jason Stein & "'Twas the Night Before Life Day" writer David Shayne available, too.

"Chewie's Holiday Cheer Up": Noticing that Chewbacca is disappointed to not celebrate Life Day with his family, Han rallies the rebels at Yavin base to surprise Chewbacca with a Life Day celebration of their own.

"Tenoo Treasures": Tasked with finding items for Master Yoda, Jedi younglings Kai Brightstar and Lys Solay set off to track down the pieces and learn a valuable lesson.

"'Twas the Night Before Life Day": In an homage to the well-known holiday classic, Yoda recounts the story of R2-D2 ruining a Life Day party thrown by the Emperor aboard the Death Star.

