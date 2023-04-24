DWTS and Strictly Come Dancing Judge Len Goodman Has Passed Away Dancing with the Stars and Strictly Come Dancing judge Len Goodman has passed away at the age of 78.

A staple of both ballroom shows, Len Goodman "died peacefully, surrounded by his family" in a statement from his agent. Goodman had bone cancer, was on hospice, and passed April 22nd in his home in Kent.

Goodman enjoyed a long career as a professional dancer before becoming a television staple and leading the televised ballroom competition show scene with Strictly Come Dancing and then Dancing With the Stars. His former cast members have posted tributes along with their favorite photos of the dance legend.

Fellow Dancing with the Stars judge Bruno Tonioli wrote on Instagram: "Heart broken my dear friend and partner for 19 years the one and only ballroom legend #lengoodman passed away I will treasure the memory of our incredible adventures and hundreds of shows we did together @bbcstrictly @dancingwiththestars they will never be anyone like you we will miss you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Bruno"

Another staple judge of the DWTS ballroom Carrie Ann Inaba, posted a video montage saying: "A Dancer. A teacher. A refined gentleman. A wonderful storyteller. A special soul. A mentor. A family man. And… A treasured friend. Saying goodbye at the end of last season broke my heart. But today's news has shattered it all over again. I can't believe that you're gone. 💔 You were one of a kind my dear friend. And I will cherish our memories and hold them close, while I join so many others in mourning your loss. Thank you for all that you shared with us. Your humor, your wisdom, your wit and your truth. Until we meet again…✨ Rest In Peace Len 🤍"

Dancer Kym Johnson-Herjavec wrote: "Heartbroken 💔 Heavens gates are covered in 10 paddles and mirror balls today. Nothing made you feel better than getting a 10 from Len. He was a class act with a cheeky grin and quick wit. You will be so missed. Rest In Peace sweet Len"

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood tweeted: "I've just woken up to the sad news that my gorgeous colleague and dear friend Len Goodman has passed away. My heart and love go out to his lovely Sue and family. Len Goody Goodman is what I always called him and "It's a ten from Len & seveeeeern" will live with me forever. RIP Len"

Former Dancing with the Stars host Tom Bergeron shared a photo collage of Len and countless more celebrity alumni of the show have posted their condolences and memories of the dance icon.

Goodman is survived by his wife and son and will be missed most by the dance community.