Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: bbc one, line of duty

Line of Duty: Are Rumors of Series 7 Being In The Works for 2026 True?

Line of Duty series 7 might finally be in the works, according to reports that Jed Mercurio and the cast met to discuss it seriously.

Line of Duty, though little-known in the US, is the biggest cop drama in the UK, considered the gold standard of cop shows over there as it follows AC-12, a fictional division in the police force that investigates corrupt cops, not unlike the Internal Affairs division in American police departments. Its popularity catapulted the main stars Vicky McClure, Martin Compston, and Adrian Pasdar to the A-List of British Television. The last season of the series was broadcast in 2021, and fans have been hungry for another season, especially with its consistently high ratings and a finale that left the story open. Now The Sun (via RadioTimes), that bastion of truth and journalistic integrity, has reported that series creator and showrunner Jed Mercurio met with the main cast last week where a serious discussion about Series Seven finally took place.

Line of Duty became the defining British cop show of the 2010s, reflecting the chaos and distrust in institutions brewing in the UK as its flawed but intrepid trio of cops DC Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure), DS Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) and Superintendent Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar), dealt with the cops they investigated but also had to contend with the long-running arc of a larger corruption ring within the police force itself that did everything to thwart their attempts to expose it. The series attracted major guest stars as the Corrupted Cop of the Season, such as Lenny James, Keeley Hawes, Thandiewe Newton, and Kelly McDonald. Series Six ended seemingly with all long-running arcs resolved, but fans didn't think this was the end. The three stars were said to have trouble committing to another season because they have been all busy with other projects and constant offers. Each of them has starred in other series and even for more than one season.

An insider said their meeting with Mercurio last week was different this time: "Jed is close with Vicky, Martin, and Adrian, and they often meet for dinner — this time it was different. A topic of conversation was how they could align their schedules in 2025 to ensure Line of Duty 7 happens. The ambition is filming could start next year, with it on screens by early 2026."

Of course, you should take anything The Sun says with not a grain but a whole sack of salt, but their story is being taken seriously enough that every outlet in the UK is talking about it. Believe nothing until the BBC announces it.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!