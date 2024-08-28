Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: lioness, taylor sheridan

Lioness Season 2: Taylor Sheridan, Zoe Saldaña Series Set for October

Set for a two-episode return to Paramount+ on October 27th, here is a set of preview images for Taylor Sheridan and Zoe Saldaña's Lioness.

Fans of the first season of series creator and executive producer Taylor Sheridan and series lead and executive producer Zoe Saldaña's espionage thriller have something waiting for them on Sunday, October 27th. That's when the second season of Lioness debuts with a two-episode premiere on Paramount+ in the U.S. (and international markets where the service is available). Joining Saldaña for the new season are Laysla De Oliveira, Genesis Rodriguez, Michael Kelly, Morgan Freeman, and executive producer Nicole Kidman. As the CIA's fight against terror moves closer to home, Joe (Saldaña), Kaitlyn (Kidman), and Byron (Kelly) enlist a new Lioness operative to infiltrate a previously unknown threat. With pressure mounting from all sides, Joe is forced to confront the profound personal sacrifices she has made as the leader of the Lioness program. The streaming series also stars Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Thad Luckinbill, and Hannah Love Lanier.

Distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, Paramount+'s Lioness is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Jill Wagner, David Lemanowicz, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman, and Keith Cox. The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios exclusively for Paramount+.

