Locke & Key Season 2 Unleashes "The Splattering" Trailer & More

Up until now, what we've seen about the second season of Netflix's hit series adaptation of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez's comic book series Locke & Key has revolved around the new keys that Kinsey (Emilia Jones), Tyler (Connor Jessup), and Bode (Jackson Robert Scott) have been forging. But they're learning that as they dig deeper into the power and mystery of the keys, more family secrets are being unlocked- with danger lurking closer than they realize. But now, things are going to get a little lighter in a meta way. That's because we have the poster for Director Scot Cavendish's (Petrice Jones) upcoming Kinsey Locke-starring horror masterpiece The Splattering. But that's not the best part, because the poster was released to signal that an official trailer was set to drop- and we have that, too. "For thousands of years, man has taken from the sea. Now, the sea will get its revenge"- and you'll get a chance to see what that revenge looks like below. But make sure to watch the whole clip…

Because if you think all you're getting is a "meta trailer," think again. Because the horrors in the clip below aren't just up on the big screen:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Splattering | Official Trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=etreLzo-i0s)

Now here's a look back at the full trailer for Netflix's Locke & Key, returning for Season 2 on October 22nd:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Locke and Key Trailer | Season 2 | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EZKWJ01jNOI)

After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father's death. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them. From Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) and Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House), Locke & Key is a coming-of-age mystery about love, loss, and the unshakable bonds that define family. Locke and Key on Netflix is the television adaptation of the best-selling comic book series by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez for IDW Entertainment and returns October 22 for Season 2.

Netflix's Locke & Key Season 2 stars Darby Stanchfield (Nina Locke), Connor Jessup (Tyler Locke), Emilia Jones (Kinsey Locke), Jackson Robert Scott (Bode Locke), Petrice Jones (Scot Cavendish), Bill Heck (Rendell Locke), Thomas Mitchell Barnett (Sam Lesser), Coby Bird (Rufus Whedon), Jesse Camacho (Doug Brazelle), Asha Bromfield (Zadie Wells), Griffin Gluck (Gabe), Hallea Jones (Eden), Aaron Ashmore (Duncan Locke), Liyuo Abere (Jamie Bennett), and Brendan Hines (Josh Bennett). Showrunners Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averil also executive produce, alongside Aron Eli Coleite, Hill & Chris Ryall; with Lydia Antonini and Ted Adams for IDW; Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, David Alpert & Rick Jacobs for Circle of Confusion; Lindsey Springer; and John Weber and Frank Siracusa for Take 5.