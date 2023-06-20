Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: disney, Jonathan Majors, loki, Marvel Studios, opinion

Loki Season 2: Jonathan Majors Trial Date Could Impact Marvel Series

With Jonathan Majors' trial date set for August, here's how the legal proceedings could impact Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Loki Season 2.

It was back in May when we learned during The Walt Disney Company's Upfronts that the second season of Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson & Sophia Di Martino-starring Loki will start hitting screens on October 6, 2023. After rumblings for months over how The Mouse might be readjusting its release schedule, it was a welcome relief to fans after months of speculating. But things have gotten a bit more complicated for Marvel Studios this morning with the news that Jonathan Majors (Kang) is set to stand trial on domestic violence charges. Looking at how the calendar could play out, the second season of the streaming series could find itself overshadowed by Majors' legal issues. And while it's still not known just how much of a role Majors will play in Loki Season 2, the finale of the first season and the end credits scene from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania give the impression that it's an essential one.

In the end credits scene from "Quantumania," Loki (Hiddleston) & his TVA "buddy cop" partner Mobius (Wilson) are in the audience of what appears to be an event hall of some type in the early 1900s. On stage is a performer who introduces himself as "Victor Timely" – you know where this is going, right? Because "Victor" is actually Majors' Kang – or a variant of Kang, to be more precise. Making the connection between Victor and He Who Remains, Loki offers Mobius the heads-up: "That's him." But based on what he's seeing, Mobius' reaction is pretty understandable: "I thought you said he was terrifying?" And that's when Loki gets to his friend with a perfect set-up for a cliffhanger: "He is." Just from the name "Victor Timely" alone, we have another connection to Kang already in play (as Marvel.com explains here). So you can see from that description why it would seem that Majors will be a significant factor in what's to come.

But for now, Marvel Studios & Disney+ are stuck in the "wait-and-see" zone as the legal process plays out. An August trial start date doesn't mean that the date won't get pushed back – but if that happens, it brings the start of the trial closer to the streaming series' second season premiere date. On the other hand, there's also the possibility that this somehow gets resolved prior to the trial date or shortly after the start of the case. However things play out on the legal side, the studio & the streaming service are going to need to keep an eye on things and be ready to adjust accordingly on the fly. And that would mean redrafting a marketing plan, possible edits/adjustments to the series, and more – which goes back to what we were discussing earlier. The more major of a role that Majors has, the more complicated this could get.

