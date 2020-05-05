WarnerMedia's HBO Max will be making a right turn at Albuquerque when it launches on May 27, bringing Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and the rest of the Looney Tunes gang with them with the all-new animated shorts series Looney Tunes Cartoons. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation and featuring a talented group of voice cast members including Eric Bauza, Jeff Bergman, and Bob Bergen, the 80 eleven-minute episodes are a return to the classic look of the original run combined with themes and storylines that reflect a modern audience.

Executive produced by Pete Browngardt (Uncle Grandpa) and Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!), HBO Max's Looney Tunes Cartoons wants to put its money where its carrot-chomping mouth is with a sneak preview of what fans can expect. In the following short "Pest Coaster", Bugs (Bauza) finds his junk food-fueled day at an amusement park blocked by none other than Yosemite Sam (Fred Tatasciore). See, Bugs wants on the Murderizer but Sam will do anything to keep that from happening. Let's just say matters don't get settled through reasoned discussion and debate.

HBO Max Originals has a number of other series set to premiere this year, including The Flight Attendant, starring and executive produced by Kaley Cuoco, from Berlanti Productions and based on the novel by New York Times bestselling author Chris Bohjalian; the Friends unscripted cast reunion special; second season episodes of DC Universe series Doom Patrol; the return of mystery comedy Search Party for a new season; the three-part documentary series Expecting Amy, an unfiltered and intimate look into comedian Amy Schumer's life on tour as she puts together a stand-up special during her pregnancy. It doesn't stop there, not when you have sci-fi series Raised by Wolves from director and executive producer Ridley Scott (Gladiator); the adult animated comedy Close Enough, from J.G. Quintel (Cartoon Network's Regular Show); and Adventure Time: Distant Lands- BMO, the first of four breakout specials originating from Cartoon Network's award-winning Adventure Time franchise.