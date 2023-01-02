Looney Tunes/Warner Bros. Discovery: Shorts Returning to HBO Max

We have an update on yesterday's news that Warner Bros. Discovery had removed 256 of the 511 "Looney Tunes" shorts that were currently available on HBO Max, representing Seasons 16 through 31. Based on WBD's animation-crushing moves over the past few months, many expected this to be yet another move on the company's part to find billions of dollars in savings prior to this year's HBO Max/Discovery+ streaming merger. But based on what The Cartoon News reported earlier today, it appears the episodes were "removed temporarily due to a maintenance check to fix the photoshop titles." That means that while they might still be gone, they will be returning to HBO Max at some point. Stay tuned…

Here's a look at the update that was posted by The Cartoon News earlier today:

LOONEY TUNES Seasons 16 to 31 were removed temporarily due to a maintenance check to fix the photoshop titles. They will be returning to HBO Max soon. pic.twitter.com/qYAHgudK4q — CCN (@thecartoonnews) January 2, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look back at the tweet from The Cartoon News sharing the initial news about the shorts being removed:

HBO Max has removed Seasons 16 through 31 of the classic LOONEY TUNES shorts, removing 256 from the previously 511 shorts. pic.twitter.com/hk0YrB1aAg — CCN (@thecartoonnews) December 31, 2022 Show Full Tweet

