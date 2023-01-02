James Gunn Appreciates Animation So Why Can't Warner Bros. Discovery?

When it comes to covering Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Studios, you have to constantly remind yourself that the former… well… for lack of a better phrase, owns the other. Because the tone & vibe that we get from David Zaslav & his crew compared to what we get from James Gunn and Peter Safran (we're assuming since he's been playing the much-needed background role to Gunn's more upfront role) is a bit striking. It's like comparing a "scorched earth" mentality with a "world-building" philosophy. And it's that contrast that has worried about what happens when the wants & needs of Gunn, Safran & DC Studios run into the brick wall named Zaslav. In a previous editorial, we laid out our concerns regarding Gunn's embracing of streaming as a viable way of growing the DCU not being in line with some public comments from Zaslav, which leaned hard towards a "film first" approach. But we don't have to dig too deep into that topic to see where one specific bone of contention could come into play: animation.

On two distinct occasions, Gunn has gone on social media record to reaffirm his and Safran's belief that animation will play a role in their DCU plans, tweeting in response to a fan back in November, "Yes, most definitely, the DCU will be connected across film and TV (and animation)," adding that some animated project will exist within the core DCU while other will exist outside of it. And then, a little less than a month later, Gunn was asked via Twitter if any animated DC series served as inspiration for their overall greater DCU blueprint, referencing Justice League Unlimited and Young Justice, specifically. Gunn response? A pretty definitive "Definitely." So based on what he's been sharing, Gunn & Safran appear to be taking a serious multimedia approach to their DCU. Of course, The Devil will definitely be in the details once their plan begins to be rolled out.

As for Zaslav & the WBD side of things? Well, let's just say that if actions speak louder than words, then WBD's commitment to animation is a whisper in a room filled with running chainsaws. The bloodletting that's been going on across animation as WBD looks for billions in savings before this year's HBO Max/Discovery+ merger has been heartbreakingly brutal to cover, as animated projects are scrapped after receiving series orders, killed heading into work on news seasons, and, in some instances, having its streaming existence extinguished for the sake of a tax write-off. And just so we're clear, it's not just original animated content that's been killed. Because as much as Zaslav & crew discuss the importance of doing more with their IPs to build up franchise value, we saw over 200 "Looney Tunes" shorts pulled from HBO Max just this week. And the last time we checked, the Ed Brubaker & Greg Rucka-written Batman: Caped Crusader is still being shopped to another streaming service by the same WBD that pledged to make the DCU "stronger."

So now, we wait to see what Gunn & Safran's short-term & long-term DCU plans are and how they're received by the fans, WBD corporate, and the dozens of "sources" who we know will be running to anyone willing to post their agendas once the news hits. Here's hoping that Zaslav & crew are willing to let the two they entrusted the DCU do what they do and (so far, based on their resumes) have done so well before. If Zaslav envisions a DC Studios that functions like Marvel Studios, then he, his crew, and any potentially hurt egos need to step aside and let their DC Studios heads be the best "Kevin Feige's" they can be. And to do that, WBD needs to let Gunn & Safran be Gunn & Safran. Stay tuned…