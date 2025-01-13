Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Los Angeles Rams, nfl

Los Angeles Rams to Honor Fire Relief Efforts During NFC Wild Card

The Los Angeles Rams revealed plans to honor LA and support first responders and wildfire relief efforts during the NFL's NFC Wild Card game.

Though forced to play their NFC Wild Card game against the Minnesota Vikings at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ, and not at SoFi Stadium due to the devastating Southern California wildfires, the Los Angeles Rams plan on making sure that the people of Los Angeles – from first responders and firefighters to those who've lost everything – know that the team hasn't forgotten about them. "The safety of the Los Angeles community is the top priority of the Rams, and the organization's thoughts are with everyone affected by the fires in the area," read the statement from the NFL team, which also outlined the initiatives planned. "The team is grateful for the tireless efforts of first responders who continue to protect the city and community as well as individuals who continue to help neighbors in need." With broadcasts set to get underway beginning at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT (ESPN, ABC, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes; locally on ABC-7 and on local radio on ESPN LA 710 and 980 AM La Mera Mera), here's a rundown of what the Rams organization has planned to honor Los Angeles:

Rams Legend, Super Bowl LVI Champion, and 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Andrew Whitworth will address the crowd and viewers with a special message to Los Angeles.

will address the crowd and viewers with a special message to Los Angeles. Singer-songwriter and author Rachel Platten will perform her Emmy Award-winning "Fight Song" on-field and will also perform the National Anthem.

will perform her Emmy Award-winning "Fight Song" on-field and will also perform the National Anthem. During Platten's performance of "Fight Song," a 200-foot "LA Together" Tifo Banner will drop down on the sideline as her backdrop before the players are introduced.

Los Angeles Rams players, coaches, and staff will wear custom LAFD shirts and hats with the LA Rams monogram on them. The shirts and hats will be sold at State Farm Stadium, while the shirts will be available online at the Rams Fan Shop. All profits from the sales of those items will head on over to the LAFD Foundation and American Red Cross to support local firefighters and those impacted by the wildfires in Southern California.

Game-worn jerseys and select game-used footballs will be auctioned off on NFL Auction with proceeds going to support American Red Cross.

During tonight's 50/50 Raffle, the 50% that would normally benefit the Los Angeles Rams Foundation will be donated to the LAFD Foundation and American Red Cross.

