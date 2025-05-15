Posted in: ABC, Disney+, Hulu, TV | Tagged: lost

LOST Reboot/Revival? Josh Holloway Would Consider It: "Why Not?"

Josh Holloway (HBO Max's Duster) shared that he would consider being part of a LOST reboot/revival, but he doesn't see it happening.

On May 23rd, it will have been 15 years since the series finale of series creators Jeffrey Lieber, J. J. Abrams, Damon Lindelof, and Showrunners Damon Lindelof and Carlton Cuse's LOST hit ABC screens. Since that time, there have been two huge debates that remain, even as new generations of viewers discover the series on streaming. Regarding the series finale, folks tend to be split between those who believe it was a beautiful, touching, and heartbreaking promise fulfilled – and those who are wrong. As for the series itself, there has also been a divide or whether LOST should get a reboot/revival or not.

One person who is at least open to the possibility of being involved in a reboot/revival is Josh Holloway (HBO Max's Duster), who portrayed James "Sawyer" Ford over the course of the show's six-season run. "I don't know? I don't have any feelings about it because I don't believe they would do that. I would be in –of course, why not?" Holloway shared during his interview with The Hollywood Reporter in support of his HBO Max series. "But I feel like that show's ending … I'm solid with loss and closure. It's been the most amazing experience and has the longest legs in the history of a TV show, it seems like."

LOST: Drew Goddard Takes "Never Say Never" Reboot/Revival Approach

Speaking with Variety back in February to promote ABC's High Potential, screenwriter, director, and producer Drew Goddard (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel, Alias, LOST, Daredevil, The Good Place) was asked about his interest in being part of a potential LOST reboot/revival. Noting that nothing was currently in play, Goddard shared that he "loved working on that show so much, and I loved what we did" and that he is taking a "never say never" approach to what the future might hold. In fact, looking back over the impressive lineup of shows that he's been involved in, Goddard's name could be coming up even more often as studios and streamers look to franchise their hit IPs. Much like with LOST, Goddard keeps an open mind – but he also makes clear what he's looking for when it comes to a possible return visit to a hit series' universe.

"This question comes up on various shows that I've done, and I always feel strongly that I don't want to just do karaoke of the show I used to do," Goddard said, noting that a return would need to build upon what came before it while establishing its own identity. "I'd only be interested if we felt like we could do something special and new within the construct of the show. And then some of it just comes down to time and appetite. So there's no plan for it today. But never say never," he added.

