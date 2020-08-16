Lovecraft Country: Misha Green, Jurnee Smollett On Black Canary Series

With HBO's supernatural-drama series Lovecraft Country officially beginning its journey down some long, dark, and deadly roads starting this Sunday, series creator and executive producer Misha Green and series star Jurnee Smollett (Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey) have been making the rounds to promote the adaptation of Matt Ruff's novel. But speaking with Variety, the conversation turned towards the superhero world when the Underground duo was asked if they would team up one more time for a Black Canary series starring Smollett.

While it didn't sound like there would be any breaking news happening any time soon and the actress readily admits that those are decisions made by higher-ups, Smollett would definitely be up for another go-around: "It's no secret how much I love Black Canary. It's a dream, character and was a dream to play her. If [the] dynamics fell in the right way, I would absolutely do it in a heartbeat," she said- especially if Green's involved: "Lord knows, I follow Misha wherever she leads me."

While The CW still ponders the fate of the Green Arrow and the Canaries pilot and its series potential (with Juliana Harkavy in the Dinah Drake/Black Canary role), Green finds the idea of tackling Black Canary's adventures on the small screen an "exciting" one: "I mean, you can't help but imagine it a little bit… like, 'What would I do with a Black Canary show?'" she says. "It'd be exciting, I know that." And it's not like Green's a stranger to the character, either: Green and Smollett would take each other on in the video game Injustice 2– with Green going with Black Canary. "I just would just do the 'canary scream' to win all the time, which would frustrate [Smollett]," Green revealed. "So, it was like, 'It's kind of kismet and funny that you're now Black Canary because I was using that character to beat you with this game.'"

Green and executive producers Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams' Lovecraft Country introduces us to Koren war vet Atticus Black (Jonathan Majors), who joins up with his friend Letitia "Leti" Dandridge (Jurnee Smollett) and his Uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) to embark on a road trip to find his missing father and claim a family legacy. Atticus is known for two things: always having a pulp novel in his back pocket and wearing his heart on his sleeve despite the daily injustice of living in the 1950s Jim Crow America. The trio must survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and the malevolent spirits that could be ripped from a Lovecraft paperback. In the following combination of new and previously-released scenes, the deeper the trio find that as they travel further along on their journey, both worlds will haunt (and hunt) them:

Season 1, Episode 1: "Sundown": Veteran and pulp-fiction aficionado Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors) travels from the Jim Crow South to his South Side of Chicago hometown in search of his missing father Montrose (Michael Kenneth Williams). After recruiting his uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) and childhood friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett) to join him, the trio sets out for "Ardham," MA, where they think Montrose may have gone looking for insight into Atticus' late mother's ancestry. As they journey across the Midwest, Tic, Leti, and George encounter dangers lurking at every turn, especially after sundown. Teleplay by Misha Green; directed by Yann Demange.

Joining Vance, Majors, and Smollett are Aunjanue Ellis, Elizabeth Debicki, Wunmi Mosaku, Michael K. Williams, Jamie Harris, Abbey Lee, Jamie Chung, Jordan Patrick Smith, Jamie Neumann, Erica Tazel, and Mac Brandt, and Tony Goldwyn. Adapted from Matt Ruff's novel of the same name, Lovecraft Country stems from Academy Award winner Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw Productions, J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot, and WBTV. Yann Demange (Top Boy) directs and executive produces the series opener; with Misha Green writing the pilot and serving as showrunner, as well as executive-producing alongside Peele, Abrams, and Ben Stephenson. Daniel Sackheim (The Americans, True Detective) is directing the second and third episodes of the series, and will also serve as executive producer.