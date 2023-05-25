Ludwig: David Mitchell Leads "Genre-Bending" New BBC Detective Comedy David Mitchell leads Ludwig, a new BBC comedy series about a man who takes on his missing brother's identity as a cop to investigate crimes.

David Mitchell will be starring in the BBC's upcoming "genre-bending" detective comedy Ludwig, because every actor who's anybody in the UK will eventually have to star in a detective or cop series. Ludwig is part of a major new slate of five comedies announced at the BBC Comedy Festival in Cardiff. The corporation's Comedy Director, Jon Petrie, said the shows reflect "the depth and range of our offerings which champion British creativity."

Ludwig is Mitchell's first BBC project since playing William Shakespeare in the period sitcom Upstart Crow. He plays a man who takes on the identity of his brother, DCI James Taylor, who has disappeared off the face of the earth. Mitchell's Ludwig lives in quiet solitude, designing puzzles for a living under his nom-de-plume, and he struggles to adapt to being a twin who happens to be a successful DCI leading Cambridge's busy inner-city major crimes team. It's like nearly everything on British television has been a cop show these days. They just needed to find yet another twist on the genre. Soon, it'll only be cop shows, and reality shows on British television. At least Ludwig is a comedy. But it's still a cop show. The high concept this time is the hero is a fake cop.

The Outlaws producer Big Talk, which worked with Mitchell and his comedy partner Robert Webb on Channel 4's Back, is producing Ludwig in association with That Mitchell and Webb Company, with Mark Brotherhood penning the script. EPs are Kenton Allen, Chris Sussman, and Kathryn O'Connor, and the producer is Georgie Fallon.

For American readers, David Mitchell became a star on British television when he starred in Channel Four's Peep Show, which was created and written by Succession creator and showrunner Jesse Armstrong, and also put the latter on the map. Ludwig is part of the BBC's new slate of upcoming comedies.

