The Outlaws: Stephen Merchant Series Gets Season 3 from BBC, Amazon The Outlaws, Stephen Merchant & Elgin James' caper comedy, has been renewed for a third season by the BBC and Amazon Studios.

The BBC and Amazon Studios have renewed The Outlaws, the caper comedy series created by star Stephen Merchant and Mayans M.C. creator Elgin James for a third season. The series follows a group of strangers from different walks of life forced together to complete a Community Payback sentence in Bristol. Production has begun in & around Bristol. In season three, with crime boss The Dean behind bars awaiting trial, The Outlaws are moving on with their lives – until one of their own returns with a deadly secret, hurling them back into mortal danger. As a murder manhunt closes in on the gang, can they prove their innocence before The Dean's case collapses, and he comes looking for revenge?

The third series of The Outlaws will see the return of Merchant, Gamba Cole, Darren Boyd, Clare Perkins, Eleanor Tomlinson, Jessica Gunning, Charles Babalola, Tom Hanson, and Claes Bang playing a heavy as he keeps getting cast these days. It appears that Christopher Walken won't be returning.

"After the overwhelming response to the first two series, I'm delighted to be bringing back our lovable band of miscreants for more misadventures," said Merchant. "Audiences have really taken the characters to their hearts, so I can't wait for them to see what hot water we've thrown them into this time. And I'm thrilled we'll once again be filming in my hometown of Bristol. I expect I'll be welcomed with a ticker-tape parade. It didn't happen on the previous series, but I put that down to Covid."

Jon Petrie, Director of Comedy, BBC: "We couldn't be happier to have The Outlaws back in our lives. Stephen and the team have delivered a fantastic set of scripts for the third series, and we can't wait to see the incredible cast bring them to life for BBC viewers to enjoy."

Luke Alkin, Executive Producer, Big Talk: 'We're delighted to be bringing Stephen's brilliant show back to Bristol for another outing. The new series is thrillingly funny as The Outlaws are pulled even deeper into a dangerous criminal web. Audiences are in for a huge treat.'

Mark Linsey, President, Scripted, BBC Studios Production: "The Outlaws series one and two have been a great success with audiences globally and we are very pleased to be working again with the talented Stephen Merchant and the team at Big Talk to bring the hilarious band of criminals back for another series with our partners at Amazon Prime Video."

The Outlaws is a co-production between the BBC and Amazon Studios. The five-episode third season will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK and on Prime Video in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Nordics.