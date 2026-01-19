Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, TV | Tagged: luke cage, Mike Colter

Luke Cage Star Mike Colter Keeping "Hope" Alive for MCU Return

Mike Colter (Evil) revealed that he's had "conversations" with Marvel about returning as Luke Cage and has more "hope" than he did before.

Anytime Marvel reclaims an IP from a previous licensee, there's always skepticism about how it will be handled. But now, those doubts are eroding away as the MCU has reintroduced the X-Men from former 20th Century Fox and Netflix Defenders characters that were technically part of the MCU but kept separate from the greater narrative. As Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio returned to reprise their roles as Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Wilson Fisk/Kingpin for the Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again, retaining the grit and graphic violence of the Drew Goddard series, fans are invigorated as ever before, especially when they add holdovers Jon Bernthal (Frank Castle/Punisher), Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page), Elden Henson (Foggy Nelson), Ayelet Zurer (Vanessa Fisk), and now, Krysten Ritter for season two, back into the fold. Chiming in is Luke Cage star Mike Colter, who played the title character/Power Man in the 2016 series, which sadly lasted only two seasons, but remains a fan favorite. The Evil and Alarum star appeared on Shawn Stockman's On That Note to tease his MCU future while remaining tight-lipped, given Marvel's obvious protective nature.

Luke Cage Star Mike Colter on His "Conversations" with Marvel on Return

"Listen, I will say this… I've had conversations, and I'll leave it at that…I love the fans and the world. It's been years now. I'm doing other projects, but now I think to myself, 'I have some unfinished business there,'" Colter told Shawn Stockman. " I talked to Cheo [Hodari Coker], who's the creator and showrunner about it…Daredevil's back. Jessica's back. We're in a better position to see this come into fruition faster than we think…I was giving no one hope before. I'm giving hope at least."

Colter reprised his role of Luke Cage for The Defenders limited series in 2017 alongside Cox, Ritter, and Iron Fist star Finn Jones. Luke Cage featured a vast ensemble including Mahershala Ali (who was since cast in the reboot of Blade but sadly, the reintroduction has been stagnant its remained in development), Simone Missick, Theo Rossi Erik LaRay Harvey, Rosario Dawson, Alfre Woodard (in her second MCU role), Gabrielle Davis, Mustafa Shakir, Jessica Henwick, Jones, and Stephen Rider. As far as narratives go, Brad Winderbaum told the Official Marvel Podcast that there will be a time jump since the events of her series in re-establishing her character, which makes sense since it's been seven years since Ritter's show was cancelled. It would make sense that this time jump might also apply to Luke if he returns. For more, check out the interview, or skip here for the series discussion.

