MacGruber Creators & Cast Weigh In on Die Hard/Christmas Movie Debate

It seems like a time-honored tradition to debate whether Die Hard, the 1988 action classic is a Christmas movie. It's a question that even divides director John McTiernan, who said it is to the American Film Institute, and star Bruce Willis, who disagrees at his own roast. SyFy Wire lobbed that very question to the cast and crew of the Peacock action-comedy MacGruber, which in part is an homage to the 80's action films with a whole lot of (mostly juvenile) comedy.

Participating were creators Jorma Taccone as well as Will Forte (MacGruber), who also stars alongside Kristen Wiig (Vicki St. Elmo), Ryan Phillippe (Dixon Piper), Laurence Fishburne (Barrett Fasoose), Joseph Lee Anderson (Maj. Harold Kerst), and Billy Zane (Enos Queeth). "'Die Hard' is one of those movies that we cherish for 80s action movies, Forte said. "I know it's a big debate on whether it qualifies as a Christmas movie. I'm okay with whatever side people fall on it. I can see it going either way. 'Die Hard' is an 'any-time' movie. Christmas is as good as any." Wiig added, "There's not a lot of action Christmas movies. I wouldn't watch this with your kids around the tree."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Cast of MacGruber Says Die Hard IS a Christmas Movie | SYFY Wire (https://youtu.be/y27hTCXr2I8)

Also joining the "'Die Hard' IS a Christmas Movie" camp are Fishburne and Taccone, with the former arguing that there's even holiday music in the film. "That's not even a debate. It's 1000 percent a Christmas movie. You want to get sleigh bells in this shit?" Taccone said. Zane didn't have much to add and neither did Anderson, who said, "Don't talk to me about 'Die Hard'. I feel like the only person in the world who doesn't like 'Die Hard'. It just doesn't do it for me" – much to Phillippe's surprise. For more, check out the full video above, while MacGruber is currently available to stream on Peacock.