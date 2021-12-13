MacGruber Music Video Honors "Greatest Man To Ever Walk Planet Earth"

This week, America's ultimate hero MacGruber (Will Forte) gets released from prison and onto our streaming screens with an eight-episode series return that finds "The Man with No Plan" having to save the world's collective butt one more time. Our hero has been rotting in jail for over a decade (we'll get to that later) but when a mysterious villain from his past—Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth (Billy Zane) – has the world in his crosshairs, you know who's going to get the call. Now, MacGruber will have to reunite with Vicki St. Elmo (Kristen Wiig) and Dixon Piper (Ryan Phillippe) to save the day… without killing himself, Vicki, or Dixon in the process (a tall order, we're sure). But instead of a teaser to give you a sense of what you can expect, Peacock has put together something a bit more fitting and a whole lot NSFW.

Now here's a look at the amazing Maya Rudolph singing about the glory of "The Greatest Man To Ever Walk Planet Earth" in the following very NSFW music video, with MacGruber set to hit Peacock this Thursday, December 16:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: MacGruber | The Greatest Man To Ever Walk Planet Earth (ft. Maya Rudolph) | Official Music Video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZneQqsvS6M8)

Based on the original Saturday Night Live sketch and picking up where the feature film left off, the series also stars Sam Elliott (Perry), Laurence Fishburne (General Barrett Fasoose), Joseph Lee Anderson (Major Harold Kernst), and Timothy V. Murphy (Constantine Bach). Now here's a look at a version of the official trailer that you might not want to play too loudly if you're at work or on the bus:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: MacGruber [Explicit] | Official Trailer | Peacock Original (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MQprq0-55SA)

Now here's a look back at the greatness that is Forte's MacGruber MacGyver that was released earlier today, a compilation of all of the moments our main man was showing off his awesomeness somehow compressed into only a little more than 12 minutes (modern science is pretty amazing):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: MacGruber | The Epic History of MacGruber MacGyver (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vaCPCekIL3s)

With the series set to premiere on December 16th, here's a look at the first interview from the disgraced national hero before he begins his journey back to redemption (or even bigger disasters… it really could go either way:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Exclusive Jailhouse Interview With MacGruber [Explicit] (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P_zkOGsFTzw)

Forte, John Solomon, and Jorma Taccone serve as showrunners, with the trio also writing & serving as executive producers. Peacock's MacGruber is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Broadway Video; filming on the series took place in Los Angeles, California.