MacGruber: Mickey Rourke Out, Billy Zane In; 2 Join Peacock Series

A little more than a month after we learned who would be joining Will Forte, Kristen Wiig, and Ryan Phillippe on Peacock's eight-episode series MacGruber, we have some new names to add as well as a casting change to report. First up, Billy Zane (True Story, Titanic) is joining the cast and replacing the previously-announced Mickey Rourke (who exited the project before filming). In addition, Joseph Lee Anderson (Young Rock, Harriet) is set for a recurring role while Timothy V. Murphy (Westworld, True Detective) will reprise his role from the feature film. The three join Forte, Wiig, Phillippe, Sam Elliott, and Laurence Fishburne on the streaming series' cast.

Zane's Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth is one of MacGruber's mortal enemies. Long thought dead, he has resurfaced to carry out a heinous plot to destroy the world, and in the process, claim his revenge against MacGruber. Anderson's Major Harold Kernst is the right-hand man of General Fasoose (Fishburne), who is responsible for overseeing MacGruber on a life-threatening mission. Murphy returns as Constantine Bach, Dieter von Cunth's ruthless henchman, who has returned to seek revenge against MacGruber. Now here's a look at the original official announcement video, which ends with a special "message" from "The Man With None of The Answers" to spread the word- ya friggin' turds:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: MacGruber Announcement | Series Coming to Peacock 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GcQS6SRCrU0)

After rotting in prison for over a decade, America's ultimate hero and uber patriot MacGruber (Forte) is finally released. His mission: to take down a mysterious villain from his past—Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth (Zane). With the entire world in the crosshairs, MacGruber must reassemble his old team, Vicki St. Elmo (Wiig) and Dixon Piper (Phillippe) in order to defeat the forces of evil.

MacGruber's rock has always been his father, Perry (Elliot). Though they've drifted apart over the years, MacGruber will need his father's sage guidance if he hopes to succeed. Fishburne's General Barrett Fasoose is a highly decorated soldier who commands the respect of the entire US military. In addition to his illustrious career, he is currently married to MacGruber's ex-wife, Vicki St. Elmo. Forte writes and executive produces alongside John Solomon and Jorma Taccone, who will also both direct. Lorne Michaels, John Goldwyn, Andrew Singer, and Erin David also serve as executive producers. MacGruber is from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Broadway Video.

