Maki Itoh Returns, Joins Tag Match at Buy-In for AEW Revolution

AEW Revolution Results Part 1

AEW's commentary team welcomes us to The Buy-In. Dr. Britt Baker hits the stage to tell us Rebel is injured and cannot compete. Rebel walks out with a crutch and a disappointed face. Baker says Tony Khan agreed to a replacement and Britt found the perfect one. It's Maki Itoh! She performs a song while Baker watches. Thunder Rosa and Riho come out and the first match of AEW Revolution gets underway.

Britt Baker and Maki Itoh vs. Thunder Rosa and Riho

It is good to see Maki Itoh back in AEW so soon, comrades, after she captured the hearts of the AEW audience during the Eliminator tournament. Itoh does most of the work in this match as Baker hides outside, sometimes not even on the apron, and does her best to avoid Rosa, only getting in the ring when she has the obvious advantage and getting out quickly, and cheating whenever possible. Itoh holds her own well against Riho and Rosa, but the end of the match comes when Rebel, proving she isn't really injured, hops up on the apron and tries to distract Rosa, only to get accidentally knocked down by Baker. Riho takes care of Itoh leaving Baker and Rosa alone, but Rebel gets in a shot on Rosa with her crutch, allowing Baker to get the pin.

Winner: Maki Itoh and Britt Baker

El Presidente's Rating: ☭☭½

That was an interesting opener, comrades. A fun match, for sure, with Maki Itoh especially looking good in the match, even though she lost in the first round of the tournament.

There's just a few minutes left of The Buy-In before AEW Revolution properly begins, so while AEW plays us a video about the Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch and brings out Jim Ross, allow me to pass the baton to my colleague, Chad McMahon who will be covering the next match. Check back soon for that, comrades, and remember: socialism or death!

