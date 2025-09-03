Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: malcolm in the middle

Malcolm in the Middle Return May Leave Fans "Surprised": Frankie Muniz

Frankie Muniz teased that where everyone's at heading into Disney+'s Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair may leave fans "surprised."

A little more than three months after filming wrapped on Disney+'s Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, and Jane Kaczmarek-starring revival series from original series creator Linwood Boomer, Muniz is offering some additional insights into what viewers can expect from Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair. For this go-around, Malcolm (Muniz) and his daughter are drawn into the family's chaos when Hal (Cranston) and Lois (Kaczmarek) demand his presence for their 40th wedding anniversary party. Speaking with Lightweights podcast host Joe Vulpis (you can check out the complete episode above), Muniz teased that fans may be surprised to see where the family is at this point in their lives, some 20 years out from when we last checked in with them. "I think people will be surprised, in a sense, where everybody is and the story," Muniz shared about the four-episode limited series, which is expected to hit Disney+ screens later this year. "It's hard to fit in 20 years of stuff into four 30-minute episodes, right? But I think people are going to be very happy with what they came up with."

Malcolm in the Middle Wraps; Frankie Muniz Shares Heartfelt Post

"Just wrapped filming the 'Malcolm in the Middle' reboot, and man, I'm still reeling. This experience was straight-up incredible—like stepping back into Malcolm's wild world but with all the love and chaos cranked to 11. Reuniting with the cast, getting to know some new characters, laughing till it hurt, and making new memories on set felt like a dream I didn't want to wake up from. It went by so fast, like a blur of perfect moments. I wish it could go on forever," Muniz wrote back near the end of May, sharing a look at the clapperboard to signify that filming had wrapped.

"I'm so happy to have gotten the chance to relive being on this show with a greater appreciation of what we were making, knowing how many people around the world truly love Malcolm and his family. Another big thing I am taking away from this experience is how much I truly love being an actor. I never officially felt like that label fit me, but now I wear that label proudly and hope to do so much more of it in the future. I am so sad to have to say goodbye to my MITM crew, I love each and every one of you. And PS: Life's Still Unfair," he added. "I had so many incredible pictures of all the cast I wanted to post but Disney won't let me…. So imagine a picture of all of us together, having the time of our lives!"

Just wrapped filming the Malcolm in the Middle reboot, and man, I'm still reeling. This experience was straight-up incredible—like stepping back into Malcolm's wild world but with all the love and chaos cranked to 11. Reuniting with the cast, getting to know some new characters,… pic.twitter.com/Emdw8GXxTA — Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz) May 16, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Original cast members Christopher Masterson and Justin Berfield will reprise their roles as Malcolm's brothers, Francis and Reese, respectively. In addition, Caleb Ellsworth-Clark will be taking over the role of Malcolm's (Muniz) genius brother, Dewey (original actor Erik Per Sullivan left acting in 2010). Also, Anthony Timpano is set as Malcolm's youngest brother, Jamie, while Vaughan Murrae has been tapped to play Malcolm's youngest sibling, self-sufficient Kelly, who gets good grades and is already wiser than most of the family. Keeley Karsten is set as Malcolm's daughter, Leah, with Kiana Madeira set to play Malcolm's girlfriend.

Produced by 20th Television and New Regency, Boomer returns as writer and executive producer of the new series. Cranston, Tracy Katsky (KatCo), Gail Berman, and New Regency's Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan, and Natalie Lehmann are set as executive producers. Ken Kwapis has been tapped to direct all four episodes and executive produce – with Jimmy Simons and Laura Delahaye set as co-executive producers.

