Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

NECA Debuts Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012) Ultimate Metalhead

Cowabunga Dudes! NECA has unveiled new 7” scale figures for the hit Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2012 Cartoon

Article Summary NECA unveils Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2012 Ultimate Metalhead, adding the robotic ally to its 7-inch line.

The TMNT 2012 Metalhead figure features an all-new sculpt, episode-accurate deco, and highly articulated design.

Accessories include interchangeable heads and hands, flamethrower, blaster, remote control, effects pieces, and Kraang.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fans can pre-order Ultimate Metalhead now for $39.99 ahead of its October 2026 release.

NECA is heading back to the Nickelodeon era with a new Ultimate figure for its Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012) animated series line. Say hello to the Ultimate Metalhead 7-inch scale action figure. Inspired by the fan-favorite 2012 series, NECA is bringing this robotic enforcer of the Turtles' world to life and in highly articulated collectible form. Metalhead is the mechanical ally (and sometimes controlled weapon) of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. He now returns with an all-new sculpt with episode-accurate detailing and accessories that dedicated TMNT fans will love

He has been tied to the Kraang's experiments, and is now returning with a screen-inspired design that showcases his metal and heavy-duty build. NECA continues to faithfully blend animation accuracy with these figures, beautifully bringing them to life right off the TV screen. Based on a 7" scale, Metalhead is nicely articulated and has a full arsenal of accessories to help him clash or help the turtle. Included in the set are an interchangeable head, extra hands, a flamethrower, a blaster, and a remote control. NECA was also sure to add flame and blast effects pieces to help capture Metalhead's more explosive on-screen moments, along with a Kraang figure. Pre-orders for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012) Ultimate Metalhead are already live for $39.99, with an October 2026 release.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012) – Ultimate Metalhead

"Booyakasha! NECA brings you all-new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles action figures based on the hit 2012 Nickelodeon animated series! Known for its dynamic animation style and character-driven storytelling, the acclaimed show reimagined the heroes in a half shell for a new generation. Featuring incredible painted details and episode-specific accessories, this 7-inch scale Ultimate action figure of Metalhead is highly articulated and showcases an all-new sculpt. It includes interchangeable heads and hands, Kraang, flame thrower, blaster, remote control, flame, and blast effects. Comes in collector friendly packaging and illustrations by TMNT artist Ciro Nieli."

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